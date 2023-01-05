Xi Jinping had as bad a year as Putin and now China is paying the price

A Early last year, when Xi Jinping met with Vladimir Putin for their most sensitive talks in Beijing, they had high hopes for 2022. The Russian president, according to Western intelligence, informed his host of his intentions imminent attack on Ukraine. Xi then asked Putin to wait until after the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics, which he was hosting in his capital. The two men quickly announced a boundless friendship afterwards.

Historians will come back to this meeting behind the ceremonial gates of the Diaoyutai Guest House, a complex where Mao himself lived, like the height of a delirium. A geopolitical mistake shared between the two autocrats: that the West, routed in Afghanistan, was not only in accelerated decline but could now easily be pushed around.

Instead, it turned out to be both mens annus horribilis. Putin’s armies were ravaged at the gates of Kyiv and driven from occupied Kherson by an army rallied by a man he mocked a comedian-turned-Ukrainian Churchill who once played the piano on live TV with his penis . Xi’s victory was equally spectacular.

Last year shattered two illusions in China. May the Chinese Communist Party, alone in the world, be able to guide its people through the pandemic unscathed. And that Xi himself was immune to discontent.

Last October, a lone man draped a banner proclaiming: No to Covid testing! Yes to Freedom. No to lies! Yes to dignity. Two months later, this erupted into large-scale protests in several major cities and over a hundred Chinese universities calling for a halt to Zero Covid and, if sporadically, for the resignation of Xi Jinping himself.

Since then, its totalitarian system of controls, quarantines and surveillance that so long suppressed the virus has been abandoned. The pain is staggering, an estimated 250 million people have caught Covid in China in recent weeks as overwhelmed funeral homes give families just minutes to mourn their loved ones.

Millions of older people are expected to die due to malfunctioning vaccines and low uptake. Suddenly Xis Zero Covid, relentlessly hailed as a triumph at every opportunity, feels like a foolish mistake.

Among Chinese analysts, the idea that Xi could eventually be eliminated by the party, as Nikita Khrushchev was eliminated by the Soviet Communist Party for his mistakes, has gone from simply inconceivable to a very small, but suddenly present possibility.

In 2021, Xi raised a new slogan about China: Time And Momentum Are on Our Side. In many ways, it just doesn’t look like it anymore. The population of China, long the largest in the world, will be overtaken by India this year and will fall precipitously in the decades to come.

Economic growth soared from double digits to 3% last year, leading many analysts to predict that China will never replace the United States as the world’s largest economy, driven by poor demographics, the absence of immigration, the accumulation of debts and bad bubbles. in the real estate and financial sector the party seems unable to address itself.

When it comes to foreign policy, Xi’s signature style, the Wolf Warriors, as his belligerent online diplomats have been called, are failing. In Asia itself, his tenure has seen India and Indonesia drop warmer attitudes toward Beijing as they push for territorial concessions. And globally, he has neutralized the influence of Chinese corporate lobbies in Australia, Canada, Japan and Britain with hostility and aggression.

Xi’s policies have also pushed a reluctant European Union to abandon a planned investment deal. Even the cowardly World Health Organization has finally started criticizing China for rigging its Covid figures.

All of this helped the United States. Xi has done as much as Donald Trump and Joe Biden to bolster Washington’s commitment to serious economic competition. New export controls banning the sale of US semiconductor technology to China were avoidable and will hurt. This is just the beginning of what the White House has planned.

China, rather than being on the verge of taking over the world, now finds itself powerful but isolated within itself once again with a bad ruler whose instincts do not help it. The question is for how long.

Ben Judah is a senior researcher at the Atlantic Council