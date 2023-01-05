Watch: Senior officers record confession video in Imran Khan attack case





CCTV footage of senior police officers who allegedly made the confessional video in the Imran Khan attack case has gone viral on social media.

To clarify, shortly after the attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan, suspect Naveed Bashir was arrested and his video statement was released in which he said he had attempted to kill Imran Khan because ‘Imran Khan was deceiving the people.

According to details, the shocking CCTV footage shows DPO Gujrat handing over his phone to SHO. The SHO then recorded the confessional video statement of the alleged suspect in the Wazirabad attack. The images further showed that the SHO had returned the phone to the DPD. RPO Gujrat was also present.

Read more: JIT fails to investigate Imran Khan shooting attack?

It is pertinent to mention that the date shown on the CCTV footage was the same as the date of the attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan (November 3, 2022). The time shown on the CCTV footage was also the same.

RPO DPO SHO 5:28 pm what is the RPO DPO app pic.twitter.com/8w75JZlUwx

— Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) January 5, 2023

And the video ended up in the mobile phones of Gharedha Farouqui, Waqar Satti and Hamid Mir within minutes 🙂 https://t.co/bALdJltpW9

— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 5, 2023

Earlier today, Mian Dawood, the lawyer for prime suspect Naveed Bashir in the Wazirabad attack in which PTI chief Imran Khan was injured, claimed the incident was instigated by his own party, the PTI.

The Wazirabad incident was planned and had nothing to do with reality, Mian Dawood told a press conference in Lahore.

During the press conference, the lawyer said that the JIT did not investigate the case on the merits and that he denied accepting his report. Police statements were also overlooked by the JIT during the Wazirabad attack, Mian Dawood said.

Read more: Wazirabad attack: PTI leaders question media coverage of suspect Naveeds lawyer

He alleged that the PTI is misleading people about the Wazirabad attack. Commenting on the injury of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Dawood said that according to the PTI the former prime minister was hit by eight bullets but in a video only one mark on his leg is visible.

