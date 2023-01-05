Reviewing the Rokan Block, Chairman Joko Widodo: Our human resources are capable, production has increased

PEKANBARU President Joko Widodo visited Rokan (WK) work area, Riau which is one of the national energy backbones. During his visit, the president directly inspected the Pertamina Hulu Rokan stockyard and saw the performance of the Rokan block workers in Dumai.

President Joko Widodo arrives at the storage tank site of the Pertamina complex in the city of Dumai on Thursday (5/1/2023). The President was greeted directly by Pertamina Hulu Senior Manager Nicke Widyawati, Pertamina Hulu Energi (PHE) Senior Manager Wiko Migantoro and Pertamina Hulu Senior Manager Rokan Jaffee Arizon Suardin in the control room building. During this visit, President Joko Widodo was also accompanied by Minister Secretary of State Pratikno, Minister BUMN Erick Thohir and Minister PUPR Basuki Hadimuljono.

In this review, the president was explained by Nicke Widyawati on the condition of the storage tanks and the reliable performance of PHR. He said that for the city of Dumai, there are 16 storage tanks with a storage capacity of 5.1 million barrels. Meanwhile, the total number of PHR-owned storage tanks at Rokan WK is 26 units with a total storage capacity of 5.8 million barrels.

President Joko Widodo appreciated the performance of PHR after the transfer of management on August 9, 2021. The President said that the decision to transfer management was taken because of his confidence in the quality of qualified human resources (HR).

“Right from the start, why did we take over this Rokan and not expand it, we want to make sure that our human resources are capable,” the president said.

He added that since his transfer to management, production from the Rokan block has steadily increased. “And that’s what I asked the CEO of Pertamina, is production increasing or decreasing? thousand barrels per day. But what we want is a constant, multiplied increase,” the president said.

The president also inspected the existing crude oil pipeline network there. For Dumai, the pipeline network is 337 km long. In addition, the Crude Oil Terminal Operation Center Hydrocarbon Transportation (HCT) operating unit in Dumai has 4 dispatch pumping units, 8 electric booster pump units, a control room (control room ) and a laboratory and a pumping station.

Meanwhile, Nicke added, Pertamina is on a mission to increase production levels at PHR to help the government achieve national energy security, independence and sovereignty.

“With the enthusiasm of officers and working partners, as well as massive and aggressive efforts, we are committed to increasing the amount of oil and gas production for energy security. This is our mission together, which will certainly be achieved with the enthusiasm and hard work of all of us,” he said.

PHR, which in 2022 succeeded in drilling 413 wells, will be challenged to meet the even more massive drilling goal in 2023 of 600 wells. In its efforts to produce oil for national needs, PHR has been able to increase production to a level of 160,000 barrels per day, while if it does not drill new wells, production could fall to 105,000 barrels.

Earlier this year, PHR even managed to find a new oil well field capable of producing thousands of barrels per day. This will greatly support the government’s goal of reaching 1 million barrels by 2030.

In the second year of WK Rokan’s management transfer, this reliable PHR operation has provided a multiplier effect, including opening up many new jobs, whereas before the management transfer there were only 22,000. , there are now 37,500 people and increasing the pulse of the economy and increasing investment in Riau.

This is in line with the addition of 26 Rigs in New Well Operation which prior to transfer of management was only 9 Rigs, and 49 to 52 Rigs Workover & Well Service (WOWS) which prior to transfer of management of WK Rokan were only 25 platforms.

“The achievement in 2022 will be our encouragement to increase production. For example, thanks to the exploitation of the Rig, the number of PHR partners will increase by 20 to 25%. And the most important thing is to always put safety and health first,” he said. ***