Imran Khan to address JIT revelations presser today





LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver a press conference today following the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) revelations regarding the assassination attempt against him in Wazirabad, reported ARY News.

PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry announced that Imran Khan would hold a press conference tomorrow on the JIT revelations. He said in a Twitter post that they couldn’t lay blame until the investigation was complete.

He added that statements attributed to Imran Khan are misleading and out of context.

Earlier in the day, Chaudhry claimed a gunman was sent to kill suspect Naveed who attacked former prime minister and party chairman Imran Khan during the Long March in Wazirabad.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the former federal minister claimed that a plan had been hatched to kill suspect Naveed to give religious color to the assassination attempt. In this regard, a gunman was sent to kill the suspect Naveed during the rally, he added.

Fawad Chaudhry, while citing Imran Khan’s forensic report of the attack, claimed that the PTI worker was martyred by the snipers’ bullet, which was sent to kill Naveed.

The investigation revealed that three suspects fired bullets at the former prime minister, he said, adding that the sole purpose of the pre-planned attack was to kill Imran Khan.

Speaking on the religious fanaticism behind the Wazirabad attack, Fawad Chaudhry said the problem started on August 24, 2022. Journalist Waqar Sethi accused Khan of committing blasphemy in a tweet, he said. said, adding that later federal ministers including Rana Sanaullah and Marriyum Aurangzeb called the case an attack of religious extremism.

