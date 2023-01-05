Politics
Microsoft CEO Nadella meets Prime Minister Modi and hails government’s vision for digital India
Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft Corp, called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and discussed issues relating to sustainable and inclusive economic growth driven by digitalization. Nadella tweeted about the reunion.
“Thank you Narendra Modi for this insightful meeting. It is inspiring to see the government’s focus on sustainable and inclusive economic growth led by digital transformation and we look forward to contributing to the realization of the ‘Digital India’ vision and to be a light to the world.”
Earlier, while interacting with the media, Nadella praised the government’s efforts to improve the country’s digital ecosystem. “One of the things that’s great to see is that India is leading in digital public goods. I mean, there’s India and then there’s daylight…in when it comes to the informed way in which India is building digital infrastructure,” he said. said, emphasizing that he expects the country to play a pivotal role in the development of AI-powered platforms.
Big AI technologies based on language models, such as ChatGPT and Dall-E, will become increasingly crucial to the future of work, he said.
However, he continued, people need to use these platforms properly and need to consider the “displacement (of employees and business models)” they can cause.
Nadella, who was born in India, is on a four-day tour meeting with clients and government officials. On Wednesday, he also met Foreign Minister S Jaishankar to discuss digital governance and security. “It’s great to meet Microsoft Corporation Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella. We discussed digital delivery, governance and security,” Jaishankar said.
|
