Court rejects Imran’s plea for investigation at his home





ISLAMABAD’:

A banking court in the federal capital on Thursday rejected Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s request to investigate at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore in the banned finance case and ordered him to appear before the investigator.

Banking Court Judge Rakhshanda Shaheen presided over the hearing of the prohibited financing case, in which Special Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi pleaded to dismiss Imran’s bail request.

The court noted that it is the job of the investigator (IO) to investigate and that the court will not issue any instructions to the IO.

Read FIA ordered further investigation into prohibited financing case

The special prosecutor argued that since the incident in Wazirabad, in which the head of the PTI was injured by gunfire aimed at his open-top container truck, Imran has been handling political cases but not appearing before the court.

“The former prime minister also did not appear in court nor was he involved in the investigation, so his request for exemption from appearing in court must be dismissed,” Abbasi said.

He maintained that as far as the injuries are concerned, the incident happened in November and since then Imran has appeared in the media but has not appeared in court. “Therefore, the provisional release decision must be withdrawn,” he added.

The court then asked Imran’s lawyer why the head of the PTI had not participated in the investigation. To this, the former prime minister’s lawyer said Imran wanted to be part of the investigation.

“However, there are several reasons for his non-appearance,” added the lawyer, adding that Imran was injured in the attack and that the ex-prime minister would appear in court as soon as doctors tell him. would allow.

Read more Experts join Wazirabad investigation

The lawyer further told the court that the head of the PTI had always spoken about the rule of law and asked the court to grant Imran bail as well as a two-week time limit to appear before the court. court for medical reasons.

Subsequently, Judge Shaheen extended the ousted prime minister’s bail until January 31 and dismissed Imran’s plea for an inquest at his Zaman Park residence.

The judge also ordered the head of the PTI to face the OI in any case, while questioning Imran’s lawyer, “why shouldn’t the court withdraw the decision on Imran’s provisional bail , if he does not appear at the next hearing?”

The case

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had booked PTI leaders, including party chairman Imran Khan, the party’s finance team and a director of a private bank in the banned funding case.

The case was filed by FIA Commercial Banking Circle Islamabad.

According to a First Information Report (FIR), the former leaders of the ruling party violated the law on foreign exchange and they were declared beneficiaries of suspicious bank accounts.

Read also JIT report indicates plot to assassinate Imran: Fawad

The FIA ​​claimed that Abraaj Group also transferred $2.1 million to PTI’s bank accounts.

The agency launched its investigation into the PTI in August last year after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said in its verdict that the party had indeed received illegal funding.

The case was filed by founding but disgruntled PTI member Akbar S Babar and had been pending since November 14, 2014.

The ECP’s written order said the political party had received illegal funds from foreign countries, including the United States, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and Australia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2394330/prohibited-funding-case-court-rejects-imrans-plea-seeking-investigation-at-zaman-park-residence The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos