For water conservation, the government. efforts alone cannot be successful, popular participation is required: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday stressed the importance of people’s participation in water conservation and said attempts by governments alone cannot succeed.

When the public is associated with a campaign, they also become aware of the seriousness of the work. For this reason, a sense of ownership also comes in the public towards any program or campaign, Mr. Modi said in his virtual speech at the first national conference of state water ministers in Bhopal.

Water, he said, should be a matter of cooperation, collaboration and coordination among states and asked them to plan ahead given the rapid pace of urbanization.

The remarks gain prominence as disputes over water sharing have dragged on for decades between some states.

The Prime Minister said that the subject of water is within the control of the States under our constitutional system and it is their efforts that will go a long way towards achieving the collective goals of the country.

Water [email protected] is an important dimension of Amrit Kaal’s journey for the next 25 years, Mr. Modi said. Maximum work under the MGNREGA program should be done on the water, he said, calling for raising awareness about its conservation. .

Water is most consumed in sectors such as industry and agriculture, and awareness should be spread among them, he said while advocating for crop diversity and natural farming.

Noting that success does not come from government efforts alone, the Prime Minister drew attention to the role of public and social organizations and civil societies and called for their maximum participation in campaigns related to water conservation.

He went on to explain that promoting public participation does not reduce government accountability and does not mean putting all the responsibility on the people.

The biggest benefit of public participation is raising public awareness of the efforts put into a campaign and the money spent, Mr Modi said.

When people joined the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, a consciousness was also awakened in the audience, he said.

Thanking the people of India for their efforts, Modi said the government had taken many initiatives including collecting resources to dispose of garbage, constructing various water treatment plants and constructing toilets, but the campaign’s success was assured when the public decided there had to be no dirt at all.

The Prime Minister stressed that all governments should operate as a system with constant interaction and dialogue between different departments of state governments, adding that planning will be facilitated if these departments have information and data linked to each other. others.

We can organize water awareness festivals or an event related to water awareness can be added to the fairs organized locally, he suggested.

The country, he said, is building 75 Amrit Sarovars in each district and 25,000 have already been built so far.

The Amrit Sarovar mission aims to develop and rejuvenate 75 water bodies in every district of the country as part of the celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Each Sarovar will be one acre in size with a water holding capacity of approximately 10,000 cubic meters.

Mr Modi also highlighted the need to connect technology, industry and startups to identify problems and find solutions and mentioned technologies such as geo-sensing and geo-mapping. He stressed the need to come up with government policies and bureaucratic procedures to tackle water-related issues. political issues.

Highlighting the success of the Jal Jeevan mission as a major development parameter for a state to provide water to every household, Mr. Modi said that many states have done a good job while many are moving in this direction. .

Once this system is in place, he said, we should ensure that it is maintained in the same way in the future.

Proposing that panchayats lead the Jal Jeevan mission, he said, “Each panchayat gram can also submit a monthly or quarterly report online showing the number of houses that receive tap water in the village. Mr. Modi highlighted the Per Drop More Crop campaign which started under the Prime Minister’s Agricultural Irrigation Scheme and informed that more than 70 lakh hectares of land in the country has been put under micro-irrigation till here.

He also gave the example of Atal Bhujal Sanrakshan Yojana where large-scale watershed works are needed in all districts for groundwater recharge and stressed the need to accelerate development works to revive the source shed in hilly areas. Highlighting the need to increase forest cover for water conservation, the Prime Minister called for coordinated efforts from the Ministries of Environment and Water.

Mr. Modi also called on states to adopt methods whereby the water budget is prepared at the panchayat level based on the amount of water needed in each village and the work that can be done for it.

Highlighting the Catch the Rain campaign, the Prime Minister reiterated that these campaigns should become an essential part of state governments and should be assessed annually. As part of the campaign to recover rainwater, campaigns are being carried out for the construction of check dams and water recovery pits. It also looks at the elimination of encroachments and the desilting of reservoirs.

Instead of waiting for the rains, all the planning should be done before the rains, Mr Modi said. The Prime Minister also underlined the importance of the circular economy in the area of ​​water conservation and said that the government had put a lot of emphasis on the issue in the budget.

When treated water is reused, fresh water is conserved, which benefits the entire ecosystem. This is why water treatment, water recycling is essential. He reiterated that states must find ways to increase the use of treated water for various purposes.

Our rivers, our water bodies are the most important part of the entire aquatic ecosystem, the Prime Minister said, stressing the importance of creating a waste management and sewage treatment network in each state.

By making the Namami Ganges Mission a model, other states can also launch similar river conservation campaigns. It is the responsibility of each State to make water a subject of cooperation and coordination, the Prime Minister said. , the government said.

Union Ministry Jal Shakti is organizing the National Water Conference in Bhopal on Thursday and Friday.