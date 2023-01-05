



Zakaria Dada has received a medal from the British Empire for community efforts during Covid-19, and tells legal cheek of his appreciation A UCL law student has been recognized in the 2023 New Year’s Honors List for his community efforts during Covid-19. Zakaria Dada has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) after starting a group providing food and supplies to vulnerable people in his area during the pandemic. The group, called Merton Mutual Aid, is based in the south London borough of Merton and gained 1,000 members in its first three days. It has brought together volunteers to help local residents with everything from prescriptions and food deliveries to distributing PPE and delivering radios to care homes. Dada is in his final year at UCL where he has been studying for an LLB since September 2020. He was finishing sixth form when the pandemic started and was still involved with the organization when he started at UCL. The BEM is awarded for “hands-on” service to the local community and entitles the holder to use the letters “BEM” after their name. The 2023 legal cheek List of the most It was a great honor to receive the medal, he says legal cheek. While appreciation and honor were not on my mind when I started the organization, it is greatly appreciated and I want to share this honor with all of the amazing Merton volunteers who have helped the organization. Dada also received a letter of congratulations from the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, as well as a Points of Light award from Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister at the time. He stood as a candidate for Labor councilor in the 2022 local election for the London Borough of Merton (Wimbledon), coming very close to being elected just 62 votes below the winning candidate. Dada has since run another project organizing furniture donations for people living in temporary housing. He plans to continue volunteering later in life, but for now he is focused on graduation and the next steps in his legal career. I would like to go into commercial law and I am currently applying, he said, adding: My aim is to qualify as a solicitor. Other corporate entities to make this year’s list include Taylor Wessing partner Saleem Fazal, who received an MBE for his services to the LGBTQ+ community and Gowling WLG paralegal Shah Begum, who received a BEM for his work to improve diversity and inclusion at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

