Imran Khan is due to appear before the Investigator, Court





ISLAMABAD (January 5): The Banking Court has rejected a request to investigate Imran Khan at his Zaman Park home in the prohibited financing case and instead ordered that they be involved in the investigation. The prohibited financing case was heard in the Islamabad Banking Court.

Imran Khan’s lawyer filed a request for exemption from the PTI Chairman and asked them to investigate at Zaman Park Lahore. To this, Special Prosecutor Imran Abbasi presented his position in court that Imran Khan handles political affairs but is absent from court, he has not appeared in court and has not been involved in the investigation until ‘now.

Banking court extends Imran Khan’s bail until January 31 in foreign funding case

Imran Khan’s lawyer has taken the position that as soon as the doctors give Imran Khan permission to appear in court, the FIA ​​has also been asked to come to Zaman Park for investigation. The special prosecutor has taken the position that it is not possible for the investigator to go to Lahore and investigate, because tomorrow another defendant may come and ask him to go to Quetta and investigate. The court noted that the investigation is the work of the investigator, he will not provide any direction and he will not interfere in this matter.

COAS Asim Munir and Saudi Defense Minister discuss ways to strengthen Pakistani bilateral relations

Banking court judge Rukhshanda Shaheen delivered a sure verdict and the court extended Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan’s bail until January 31. The court rejected the request of Imran Khan’s lawyer to question Imran Khan at Zaman Park and ordered Imran Khan to participate in the investigation and noted that Imran Khan should appear before the investigator in all cases. The court also asked Imran Khan’s lawyer why the bail should not be withdrawn for Imran Khan’s failure to appear in court.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto celebrates his 95th birthday

Stay tuned to Baaghi TV for more. Download our app for the latest news, updates and interesting content!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.baaghitv.com/imran-khan-should-appear-before-the-investigating-officer-court/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos