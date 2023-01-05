Microsoft’s Satya Nadella meets PM Modi; calls India’s digital transformation ‘inspiring’





Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and welcomed the government’s focus on “sustainable and inclusive economic growth led by digital transformation”. “Thank you @narendramodi for this insightful meeting. It is inspiring to see governments focusing on sustainable and inclusive economic growth led by digital transformation and were eager to help India achieve the vision of Digital India and be a light to the world,” the Microsoft president tweeted. Thank you @Narendra Modi for an enriching encounter. It is inspiring to see governments focusing on sustainable and inclusive economic growth led by digital transformation and they were eager to help India achieve the vision of digital India and be a light to the world. pic.twitter.com/xTDN9E9VdK Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) January 5, 2023 Nadella is currently on a four-day visit to India which includes a trip to Mumbai, Bengaluru and Mumbai. As part of his visit, he meets with key customers, executives, startups, developers, educators and students. The day before, Hyderabad-born Nadella also met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The two men discussed several issues, including digital governance and security. “Nice to meet Microsoft Corporation President and CEO @satyanadella. We discussed delivery, governance and security in the digital realm,” the minister tweeted. Nadella on Tuesday addressed the Microsoft Future Ready Leadership Summit in Mumbai. He highlighted the importance of cloud-based services, which are inherently energy efficient. He said the adoption of these technologies is on the rise and proving to be a “game changer”. Nadella said, “Cloud-native apps haven’t started yet…by 2025, you’ll have most of the apps that everyone is really building at this efficient frontier of the cloud network,” according to a report from the company. ‘ANI. Sharing his vision for a tech-driven India, the Microsoft chief said, “Our mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more, and ultimately, we must measure our success in achieving this mission”. Furthermore, he also praised the way India builds public infrastructure. Nadella took to LinkedIn to share her excitement about returning to India and “meeting innovators and changemakers.” “It’s fantastic to be back in India this week, to meet so many innovators and change makers, like these State Bank of India employees who are using technology to make a difference in their organization and at across the country,” he said in his post on Wednesday. Also read: ‘Fantastic to be back,’ says Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella during visits to India

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/latest/corporate/story/microsofts-satya-nadella-meets-pm-modi-calls-indias-digital-transformation-inspiring-358998-2023-01-05 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos