Politics Breaking News: Keir Starmer adopts Brexit slogan as Labor leader sets out vision for government | Political news

Starmer positions himself as the candidate for change – but it’s Sunak who has to make things happen
Two leaders, two speeches and two visions for Britain.
Holder Rishi Sunak this week has only promised what he is sure he can deliver, while his challenger Sir Keir Starmer showed on Thursday that he is in a completely different zone.
When the Labor leader took on the flamboyant Boris Johnson, Sir Keir sometimes struggled to make an impact.
But the fall of Mr Johnson, the ensuing Tory chaos and Labor’s 20 point lead in the polls have changed the game and appear to have breathed new life into the Labor leader.
His New Year’s speech in east London was in many ways straight from Tony Blair’s playbook.
Sir Keir was the candidate for change, Labor the party for change and his government the deliverer of political change that would bring about a ‘decade of renewal’.
Against the backdrop of soaring inflation and recession, a cost of living crisis, crippling strikes and an NHS in crisis, Sir Keir has a much easier job: to lob the government and promise that a thoroughly weary public labor will do better.
The continued turmoil of Number 10 under the rule of Mr Johnson and Liz Truss has made it even easier, as Sir Keir used the speech to criticize Westminster’s ‘sticky plaster policy’, which could solve the problems immediately but does not offer the solutions that the country needs.
“You saw it yesterday from the Prime Minister. Comments with no solutions, no more promises, no more platitudes. No ambition to take us forward, no idea what the country needs. Thirteen years of nothing other than band-aids.”
Presenting himself as the candidate for change, Sir Keir went on to say a Labor government would bring change as he promised the public a ‘Regaining Control Bill’ in the first year of a new Labor government to delegate power. Westminster to local communities.
After being obliterated by Mr Johnson with this slogan during the 2019 general election, Sir Keir turned it to his advantage to incite his political rivals.
“We will take the message of taking back control, but we will transform it from a slogan to a solution, from a slogan to change.”
The devolution pledge was made by Sir Keir last month in a keynote address, but during his New Year’s address he used it again as a way to use it to argue that Labor offers a vision different from Britain and said he would describe his “missions” in the coming weeks.
Labor then uses 2023 to begin sketching out the policies that will form the basis of its next manifesto.
It was undoubtedly a more visionary speech than that of Mr Sunak, but Sir Keir carries none of the baggage of the Prime Minister’s predecessors nor the responsibility of being in office weighing on Mr Sunak.
For while Sir Keir’s speech was one that sketched out an idealized vision of Britain under a new Labor administration doing things differently, Mr Sunak’s was very much grounded in realism.
Far from a fresh start, the Conservative Prime Minister was haunted by past ghosts in his New Year’s speech.
In a nod to Mr Johnson’s empty promises and Ms Truss’ recklessness, Mr Sunak’s speech was to rebuild trust with the public, to promise only what he could deliver and to try to quietly continue to work on “the people’s priorities”. “.
Mr. Sunak deals with the fallout from the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.
He faces a recession and rampant inflation, as well as the legacy of his two predecessors, which has damaged the reputation of his party and his government in the eyes of his constituents. His terrain is then much harder.
But the big question for these two men is whether their respective visions of the UK will appeal to voters.
Mr Sunak knows, after promises from Mr Johnson and Ms Truss, that voters want the government delivered and has chosen targets – reducing the NHS waiting list and stopping illegal migration – which he hopes to bring back voters disgruntled in the Conservative fold at the next general election.
Sir Keir positioned himself as the candidate for change – that word uttered 17 times in his speech – with a promise to do politics differently.
But in reality, he doesn’t need to change much this year to win the next general election, given that Labor is 20 points ahead in the polls.
The candidate who needs to change this year is Mr Sunak, who has made the economy the centerpiece of his five-point plan.
Mr Sunak hopes lower inflation and economic growth in 2024 will give the Tories a fighting chance in the next general election.
The economic recovery will allow the Tories to promise tax cuts while giving them an angle to attack Labor by questioning their economic competence.
‘Keir Starmer also needs to make plans grounded in economic reality,’ a No 10 insider said (there’s a reason Sir Keir insisted on not pulling out the spending book in his speech) .
Hints of upcoming battles. These two leaders presented their 2023 stand this week in a year that both sides know will be pivotal in deciding who wins in 2024.
For now, it is clear that Sir Keir and Labor are still in control.
