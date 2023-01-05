Get to know the 5 commanders of Kopasgat during the time of President Joko Widodo





Loading…

Kopasgat or Fast Action Troop Command is a special force belonging to the Indonesian Air Force known as Jingga Beret Corps. Photo by DOC ist

JAKARTA – Kopasgat or – Kopasgat or Ordered The rapid action troop is a special troop TNI ME known as Jingga Beret Corps. In the history of Kopasgat leadership, five Kopasgat commanders have served under President Joko Widodo since his inauguration in 2014. This special force belonging to the Indonesian Air Force has changed its name several times, starting from its creation as Air Force Base Command (Koppau) in 1962. The name Kopasgat was pinned from 1967 to 1985 which was later changed to the Air Force Special Forces Center (Puspaskhasau). . Read also : 230 Kopasgat staff deployed to secure 12 airports from Rawan to Papua The name lasted until 2011 when it was changed to Indonesian Air Force Special Forces Corps Command. Then again changed to Kopasgat on January 21, 2022. Reporting from tni.mil.id, the name change is indicated in Decree Number 66/I/2022 of January 21, 2022 regarding dismissal and appointment to a position within the TNI. In the history of Kopasgat leadership, five Kopasgat commanders have served under President Joko Widodo since his inauguration in 2014. Here are the five Kopasgat Commandos during the time of President Joko Widodo: 1. TNI Junior Marshal (Purn) Manimbul Benny Manurung The man who was born on November 13, 1957 served as the commander of the Korpaskhas from 2014 to 2015. After that, he was appointed as a special staff for the rafters. On August 10, 2015, this man from Toba Samosir breathed his last and was buried in Patriot National Heroes Cemetery, Bekasi, West Java.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.sindonews.com/read/988281/14/mengenal-5-komandan-kopasgat-di-era-presiden-joko-widodo-1672920105 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos