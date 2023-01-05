



Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella thanks Prime Minister Modi for his focus on sustainable and inclusive economic growth Photo: BCCL Thank you Narendra Modi for this instructive meeting. It is inspiring to see governments focusing on sustainable and inclusive economic growth led by digital transformation, the Hyderabad-born CEO of the global tech giant said in a LinkedIn post. We look forward to helping India realize the vision of Digital India and be a light to the world, he added. Satya Nadella LinkedIn Photo : AND now digital Earlier on Wednesday, the 55-year-old also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the pair discussed delivery, governance and digital security issues. The use of technology in India is very high Microsoft CEO, who received India’s third-highest civilian honor Padma Bhushan last year, in an interview with Economic Times, said the tech major was making significant investments in India and building global products in the country. Nadella told the publication that they have the largest development center outside of the United States. We have invested significant capital in the construction of four large data centers. While the company historically developed products elsewhere and sold them in India, that has now changed as the company manufactures global products here. Nadella noted that it is important for multinationals to create a local surplus in the countries in which they operate. The 55-year-old also hailed the country’s technological advancements, saying that as a percentage of GDP growth, the use of technology in India is very high. It is not only start-up unicorns but also small businesses, public sector enterprises, large multinationals who are intensively using digital technology in India to create more digital technology for their users and customers, he said. declared to ET. What is happening with India and digital public goods is nothing but amazing. Nowhere else do I see such rigorous efforts,” Nadella said. Nadella, who is on a 4-day visit to his home country, also pointed out that India, the world’s fifth-largest economy, has an advantage in human capital, a resource that would be key to building future technologies like as AI and quantum computing. India is already the second largest country in terms of developers building products using Microsoft’s software development platform GitHub and according to its LinkedIn data.

