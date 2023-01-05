Erdogan announces pay rise as part of bid to stay in power

Turkey will hold presidential and parliamentary elections this year as the country remains mired in lingering economic turmoil

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced an increase in pensions and salaries for civil servants, his latest attempt to spend big to win this year’s national elections, which is expected to be his toughest challenge yet to hold on to power.

In a speech to officials on Tuesday, Erdogan announced that there would be a 25% increase in all civil servants’ pensions and salaries.

I would like to announce the good news that we will apply the salary increase rate for civil servants, retired civil servants and all other pensioners at 25%, Erdogan said, according to Hurriyet Daily News.

The president ended 2022 by announcing a costly early retirement program and earlier raised the minimum wage by more than 50% and introduced a program to provide cheap loans and subsidize utility payments, which will likely rise several billion dollars a year.

He will do everything in his power to win the election, Bulent Gultekin, former governor of the Central Bank of Turkey, told The Media Line.

The reason why it’s so bad [is] because people are doing poorly economically, Gultekin said.

The Erdogans party had planned to hold presidential and parliamentary elections on the same day in mid-June, but could push them forward. The spokesman for the ruling Erdogans Justice and Development Party (AKP) told reporters this week that the party is considering bringing the date forward slightly as the current date falls during the summer holidays, when citizens will travel and could move away from their main residence during the elections. Day.

While Erdogan’s approval rating has recently improved, polls suggest he would still face a very close race, or perhaps be beaten by several politicians backed by six opposition parties who have formed a coalition to try to push the president out of power.

A survey conducted by Metropoll in December found that 52% of respondents did not approve of Erdogans’ handling of his job as president.

This included 18% who support his Justice and Development Party and 32% of supporters of his coalition partner in parliament.

Erdogan’s decline in popularity is mainly blamed on the country’s beleaguered economy, which has seen massive inflation as Turkey has kept interest rates low, opposing orthodox economic policies.

The official inflation figure is 64%, although it has been above 80% since August.

Many, including some Erdogan supporters, are skeptical of the government’s statistics and a group of independent economists estimate the true figure for December was 135%.

Soaring inflation has made everything from food to taxi rides much more expensive.

Gultekin, who is now a professor of finance at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, said an increase in wages is not a problem as they need to catch up with inflation, but the government should strive to reduce the number of people working for minimum wage.

He is trying to create a temporary release and postpone all issues until after the election, Gultekin said.

The problem in Turkey is the structural problem with the current bizarre economic policies, he added.

He says the early retirement program will be a major burden on the long-term budget.

The program is expected to cost about $13.5 billion in the first year and is expected to increase in subsequent years, according to a source cited by Bloomberg.

It will have huge deficits that our children will probably have to make up for. This will put enormous pressure on the younger generation in the future.

Cem akmakl, assistant professor of economics at Istanbul Koc University, is also worried about the long-term consequences of the early retirement program.

It will have huge deficits that our children will likely have to make up for, he told The Media Line. This will put enormous pressure on the younger generation in the future.

akmakl also agrees that the minimum wage needs to rise, which could benefit the economy as it will increase consumer demand and provide more tax dollars.

However, he believes the early retirement policy and program could backfire on the government.

akmakl said the income of people not earning minimum wage would not grow at the same rate or be high enough to adequately cope with inflation, meaning many would not benefit and could end up by feeling left behind by government policies.

A similar scenario could occur for those who do not qualify for early retirement because they miss the eligibility deadlines.

There is also the flip side. I don’t think other people will be happy about that, he added.