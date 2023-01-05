STEPHEN GLOVER: Now that Sunak has finally emerged into the light, we should give him a chance

When Rishi Sunak resigned as Chancellor in July, precipitating Boris Johnson’s demise, I doubt he had any idea what he was getting into.

He could not have known that the public sector strikers would be unleashed six months later. And although he was in charge of the nation’s finances, he could not have guessed that the economy would deteriorate as quickly as it did.

If you had told him in July that the Tories would soon be more than 20 points behind Labor in the polls, they were only slightly adrift under Boris, Mr Sunak probably wouldn’t have believed you.

It is true that the Prime Minister’s personal polls are better than those of his parties, which may make him sweeten the pill a little. He can also reasonably claim to have reintroduced a welcome measure of stability to our volatile country largely because, unlike Boris Johnson or Liz Truss when they were in power, he hasn’t said much.

Pictured: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arriving to deliver his first major national speech of 2023 at Plexal, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in east London on January 4, 2023

Yesterday Mr Sunak finally emerged from his bunker to deliver what was billed as a keynote address, clearly keen to get ahead of Sir Keir Starmer, who today shares his own thoughts with us.

Was it an uplifting speech, brilliantly crafted to lift the spirits of a depressed nation? Could we honestly say that it was a speech which, without necessarily giving us a vision of the vast sunny plateaus, reassures us about the immediate future?

Perhaps more specifically, was there anything in what the Prime Minister said that should give the Tories hope that Mr Sunak will succeed in reversing their woes and rolling Labour back?

My answer to the three questions is: I’m afraid I don’t think so, even though I would have liked to.

That doesn’t mean it was a bad speech. In its own way, it was pretty good. His enthusiastic, evangelical tone reminded me of a speech by a serious tech CEO addressing his employees, probably in California.

In tone and content it was at times oddly reminiscent of Tony Blair, though less fascinating than that New Labor snake oil salesman in his heyday. Mr Sunak’s peoples’ priorities came out of the Blairite playbook, and his five promises echoed New Labors’ five promises of 1997.

Much of what Rishi said could, in fact, have fallen from the lips of Sir Keir Starmer, although he spoke with more energy and panache than the Labor leader is normally capable of.

The PM did not beat around the bush. Essentially, he promised us change, another New Labor buzzword. It was pronounced 21 times in half an hour. Its frequent use begs the question: if the Conservatives have been in power for 12 years, why do we need to change so much?

To be fair, in what was kind of a blanket talk ranging from the benefits of family life to advocacy to anti-social crime to the dangers of drug addiction, there were some solid nuggets.

One was the commitment to make the study of mathematics compulsory until the age of 18, as is the case in many other developed countries. Sounds like a good idea, although I personally wouldn’t have liked it. The catch is, there’s no idea when or how it might happen. It is an aspiration.

Also specific in a sea of ​​platitudes were the five promises I mentioned. They boiled down to: halving inflation; grow the economy; reduce debts; to cut [NHS] waiting lists; and stop the boats [coming across the Channel].

Tony Blair and George Bush hold a press conference at the White House in Washington (file photo)

It was rather brave some would say reckless of the Prime Minister to nail his colors to the mast so openly. Perhaps he was offering hostages to fortune, for if he does not deliver, or only partially delivers, the job will be at his throat.

Barring another energy crisis or China invading Taiwan, halving inflation (which Mr Sunak made clear would be accomplished before the end of this year) looks like a safe bet .

Growth in the economy will also happen one day because economies are developing normally, although the prime minister did not say when. As for his promise to reduce the national debt which is inconceivable in the short term, since it stands at a record 2.45 trillion, and the government plans to borrow 177 billion over the next financial year.

NHS waiting lists will also eventually be reduced, although Mr Sunak was again vague on the timing. His promise to stop the boats was the most risky, since all efforts to do so have so far failed. Again, no timetable was offered.

All in all, most of Mr Sunak’s promises are likely to happen sooner or later, with the exception of stopping the boats. This business is potentially the most problematic. If the Tories fail, they won’t just offer Labor an open target. Many voters will not forgive them.

A missing promise that would have been welcomed by most people was to cut taxes. All Mr. Sunak would say is that as soon as possible the government will reduce the tax burden on workers. How long could that be? Maybe years.

Has this speech made it more likely that the Conservatives can win the election that will likely be called in 2024? It’s impossible to know. All we can say is that he did not complicate the task.

Rishi has started, and those, including me, who have called on him to exhibit his wares have little right to complain when he does, although we would have liked more details. He came across as the energetic and just plain decent man we already knew he was.

It’s also fair to say that his tone was upbeat, even inspiring. When the water breaks on the gunwales, passengers are usually grateful to a captain who confidently tells them that all will be well.

His fortune largely hinges on how the increasingly intense public sector strikes (which he said relatively little about yesterday) trickle down to the general public, as well as the length and depth of the recession.

The first big test for him will come in the local elections in May. If the Tories act in a calamitous way, there will be calls among Tory MPs for his removal and the restoration of Boris Johnson, who is hiding not very quietly in the undergrowth.

It took Boris’s hero, Winston Churchill, ten years to re-enter the Cabinet from defeating the Tories in the 1929 election to his appointment as First Lord of the Admiralty at the start of World War II. Boris seems to be eyeing a much quicker comeback.

We’ll see. I certainly don’t think it will be sweet and happy for the Conservatives over the next few months. There are storms ahead. It remains difficult to see how they can recover.

Rishi Sunak can’t have a clue what awaited him when he kicked Boris out of the window. Now that he’s finally stepped out into the light, he should surely have a chance.