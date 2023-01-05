Politics
STEPHEN GLOVER: Now that Sunak has finally emerged into the light, we should give him a chance
When Rishi Sunak resigned as Chancellor in July, precipitating Boris Johnson’s demise, I doubt he had any idea what he was getting into.
He could not have known that the public sector strikers would be unleashed six months later. And although he was in charge of the nation’s finances, he could not have guessed that the economy would deteriorate as quickly as it did.
If you had told him in July that the Tories would soon be more than 20 points behind Labor in the polls, they were only slightly adrift under Boris, Mr Sunak probably wouldn’t have believed you.
It is true that the Prime Minister’s personal polls are better than those of his parties, which may make him sweeten the pill a little. He can also reasonably claim to have reintroduced a welcome measure of stability to our volatile country largely because, unlike Boris Johnson or Liz Truss when they were in power, he hasn’t said much.
Pictured: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arriving to deliver his first major national speech of 2023 at Plexal, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in east London on January 4, 2023
Yesterday Mr Sunak finally emerged from his bunker to deliver what was billed as a keynote address, clearly keen to get ahead of Sir Keir Starmer, who today shares his own thoughts with us.
Was it an uplifting speech, brilliantly crafted to lift the spirits of a depressed nation? Could we honestly say that it was a speech which, without necessarily giving us a vision of the vast sunny plateaus, reassures us about the immediate future?
Perhaps more specifically, was there anything in what the Prime Minister said that should give the Tories hope that Mr Sunak will succeed in reversing their woes and rolling Labour back?
My answer to the three questions is: I’m afraid I don’t think so, even though I would have liked to.
That doesn’t mean it was a bad speech. In its own way, it was pretty good. His enthusiastic, evangelical tone reminded me of a speech by a serious tech CEO addressing his employees, probably in California.
Yesterday Mr Sunak finally emerged from his bunker to deliver what was billed as a keynote address, clearly keen to get ahead of Sir Keir Starmer, who today shares his own thoughts with us.
In tone and content it was at times oddly reminiscent of Tony Blair, though less fascinating than that New Labor snake oil salesman in his heyday. Mr Sunak’s peoples’ priorities came out of the Blairite playbook, and his five promises echoed New Labors’ five promises of 1997.
Much of what Rishi said could, in fact, have fallen from the lips of Sir Keir Starmer, although he spoke with more energy and panache than the Labor leader is normally capable of.
The PM did not beat around the bush. Essentially, he promised us change, another New Labor buzzword. It was pronounced 21 times in half an hour. Its frequent use begs the question: if the Conservatives have been in power for 12 years, why do we need to change so much?
To be fair, in what was kind of a blanket talk ranging from the benefits of family life to advocacy to anti-social crime to the dangers of drug addiction, there were some solid nuggets.
One was the commitment to make the study of mathematics compulsory until the age of 18, as is the case in many other developed countries. Sounds like a good idea, although I personally wouldn’t have liked it. The catch is, there’s no idea when or how it might happen. It is an aspiration.
Also specific in a sea of platitudes were the five promises I mentioned. They boiled down to: halving inflation; grow the economy; reduce debts; to cut [NHS] waiting lists; and stop the boats [coming across the Channel].
Tony Blair and George Bush hold a press conference at the White House in Washington (file photo)
It was rather brave some would say reckless of the Prime Minister to nail his colors to the mast so openly. Perhaps he was offering hostages to fortune, for if he does not deliver, or only partially delivers, the job will be at his throat.
Barring another energy crisis or China invading Taiwan, halving inflation (which Mr Sunak made clear would be accomplished before the end of this year) looks like a safe bet .
Growth in the economy will also happen one day because economies are developing normally, although the prime minister did not say when. As for his promise to reduce the national debt which is inconceivable in the short term, since it stands at a record 2.45 trillion, and the government plans to borrow 177 billion over the next financial year.
NHS waiting lists will also eventually be reduced, although Mr Sunak was again vague on the timing. His promise to stop the boats was the most risky, since all efforts to do so have so far failed. Again, no timetable was offered.
All in all, most of Mr Sunak’s promises are likely to happen sooner or later, with the exception of stopping the boats. This business is potentially the most problematic. If the Tories fail, they won’t just offer Labor an open target. Many voters will not forgive them.
A missing promise that would have been welcomed by most people was to cut taxes. All Mr. Sunak would say is that as soon as possible the government will reduce the tax burden on workers. How long could that be? Maybe years.
Has this speech made it more likely that the Conservatives can win the election that will likely be called in 2024? It’s impossible to know. All we can say is that he did not complicate the task.
Rishi has started, and those, including me, who have called on him to exhibit his wares have little right to complain when he does, although we would have liked more details. He came across as the energetic and just plain decent man we already knew he was.
It’s also fair to say that his tone was upbeat, even inspiring. When the water breaks on the gunwales, passengers are usually grateful to a captain who confidently tells them that all will be well.
It was rather brave some would say reckless of the Prime Minister to nail his colors to the mast so openly
His fortune largely hinges on how the increasingly intense public sector strikes (which he said relatively little about yesterday) trickle down to the general public, as well as the length and depth of the recession.
The first big test for him will come in the local elections in May. If the Tories act in a calamitous way, there will be calls among Tory MPs for his removal and the restoration of Boris Johnson, who is hiding not very quietly in the undergrowth.
It took Boris’s hero, Winston Churchill, ten years to re-enter the Cabinet from defeating the Tories in the 1929 election to his appointment as First Lord of the Admiralty at the start of World War II. Boris seems to be eyeing a much quicker comeback.
We’ll see. I certainly don’t think it will be sweet and happy for the Conservatives over the next few months. There are storms ahead. It remains difficult to see how they can recover.
Rishi Sunak can’t have a clue what awaited him when he kicked Boris out of the window. Now that he’s finally stepped out into the light, he should surely have a chance.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-11600037/STEPHEN-GLOVER-Sunak-emerged-light-given-chance.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- STEPHEN GLOVER: Now that Sunak has finally emerged into the light, we should give him a chance
- Rishi Sunak must ‘step up to the plate’ to break the stalemate and stop using payroll review agencies as ‘human shields’, says TUC boss british news
- opinion | Why do we tolerate football? About Damar Hamlin and the NFL
- Secretary Antony J. Blinken at the launch of the U.S. Women’s Global Economic Security Strategy
- Doina Ciobanu made her own silk wedding dress for her wedding at a vineyard in Moldova
- Sri Lankan parents forced to choose which child can go to school – BBC News
- Erdogan announces pay rise as part of bid to stay in power
- Jokowi inaugurates regional SPAM in Rokan Hilir, providing drinking water to 160,000 people
- Usman Khawaja on brink of first Test 200 as Australia dominate South Africa | Cricket
- The Netherlands faces fewer gas-related earthquakes after cutting production
- Apple’s digital narration lets an AI voice read your book
- Kim Jones takes Dior Men, ERL collaboration on the road, with pop-ups planned worldwide