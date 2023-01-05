Politics
Buoyed by G20 summit, Jokowi’s approval rating rises
JAKARTA (The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network): While President Joko Jokowi Widodo had to endure several challenges to his administration in 2022, a recent survey revealed that the President closed the year with an approval rating of 71 .3%, its highest since August, supported by positive public perception of Indonesia’s hosting of the Group of 20 Summit.
Heads of state from 19 of the world’s largest economies, plus the European Union, gathered in Bali for the November summit in a year marked by rising geopolitical tensions.
This is unique because these events are considered for the elite and are not usually in the public consciousness,” said Indikator Politik Indonesia pollster executive director Burhanuddin Mutadi. But due to massive government publicity of the event, public awareness of the issue rose from just 30% in June to 52% in December.
The survey, conducted from Dec. 1-6, 2022, of 1,200 respondents and released on Wednesday, showed the public viewed the summit as a “victory” for Indonesia, with 89.2% of respondents aware of the event believing that Indonesians succeed in hosting the summit would boost the country’s profile within the global community.
The positive response at the G20 summit led Jokowi to receive a 5% increase in his approval rating, up from 66.2% in November.
Despite various challenges in 2022, including public discontent over soaring cooking oil prices that led to its rating hitting a six-year low of 58.1% in May, the police murder scandal in August and the Kanjuruhan football stadium disaster that killed more than 100 people in October, the public generally approved of the Jokowis administration.
Burhanuddin attributed this to public perception of the state of Indonesia’s economy, which has shown a positive trend since the start of the pandemic.
In our surveys, even going back to 1999, of all the variables that affect a president’s approval ratings, the economy [is the most important]“, said Burhanuddin.
Economic Policies While public dissatisfaction with the economy momentarily increased in May and September, due respectively to soaring cooking oil prices and rising subsidized fuel prices, the public has generally been optimistic about the state of the country’s economy. In the survey, only 29.3% expressed dissatisfaction with the economy, down from 36.2% in September just after fuel prices rose.
This was reflected in the Presidents’ approval ratings, which never dipped below 50% and generally remained well above the 60% mark throughout the year.
Hasto Kristiyanto, the general secretary of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDI-P), of which Jokowi is a member, said this justified the Jokowi administration’s focus on allocating funds to programs that directly affect the poor.
While the G20 received a warm welcome, this survey shows that the economy should still be the top concern of government at this time,” Hasto said.
Of all the respondents who endorsed the president, 41% chose the government’s welfare program as the main reason for their support.
As well as functioning as a measure of the performance of governments, the survey also found that the approval rating of presidents could impact the 2024 elections.
Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, also a PDI-P politician, saw his prospects rise alongside the approval rating of the presidents. Ganjar’s current eligibility rating is 35.8%, down from 33.9% in November.
Conversely, the former governor of Jakarta Anies Baswedan, perceived by some as the figurehead of the opposition, experienced a decline in his eligibility over the same period. While a November survey put him within striking distance of Ganjar with a rating of 32.2%, the latest survey put him at 28.3%, just ahead of party chairman Gerindra and defense minister Prabowo Subianto. at 26.7%.
One of the things we found in the survey is that Jokowi’s approval rating has an impact on candidates who associate with or oppose the president,” Burhanuddin said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thestar.com.my/aseanplus/aseanplus-news/2023/01/05/buoyed-by-g20-summit-jokowis-approval-rating-rises
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Buoyed by G20 summit, Jokowi’s approval rating rises
- Samsung unveils 8K projector that can beam screen to giant 150 inches
- Novak Djokovic reaches the quarterfinals of Adelaide | ATP tour
- Wheel of Fortune fans are ‘too distracted’ by Vanna Whites’ sultry leopard mini-dress to watch players compete in new game
- STEPHEN GLOVER: Now that Sunak has finally emerged into the light, we should give him a chance
- Rishi Sunak must ‘step up to the plate’ to break the stalemate and stop using payroll review agencies as ‘human shields’, says TUC boss british news
- opinion | Why do we tolerate football? About Damar Hamlin and the NFL
- Secretary Antony J. Blinken at the launch of the U.S. Women’s Global Economic Security Strategy
- Doina Ciobanu made her own silk wedding dress for her wedding at a vineyard in Moldova
- Sri Lankan parents forced to choose which child can go to school – BBC News
- Erdogan announces pay rise as part of bid to stay in power
- Jokowi inaugurates regional SPAM in Rokan Hilir, providing drinking water to 160,000 people