Buoyed by G20 summit, Jokowi’s approval rating rises

JAKARTA (The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network): While President Joko Jokowi Widodo had to endure several challenges to his administration in 2022, a recent survey revealed that the President closed the year with an approval rating of 71 .3%, its highest since August, supported by positive public perception of Indonesia’s hosting of the Group of 20 Summit.

Heads of state from 19 of the world’s largest economies, plus the European Union, gathered in Bali for the November summit in a year marked by rising geopolitical tensions.

This is unique because these events are considered for the elite and are not usually in the public consciousness,” said Indikator Politik Indonesia pollster executive director Burhanuddin Mutadi. But due to massive government publicity of the event, public awareness of the issue rose from just 30% in June to 52% in December.

The survey, conducted from Dec. 1-6, 2022, of 1,200 respondents and released on Wednesday, showed the public viewed the summit as a “victory” for Indonesia, with 89.2% of respondents aware of the event believing that Indonesians succeed in hosting the summit would boost the country’s profile within the global community.

The positive response at the G20 summit led Jokowi to receive a 5% increase in his approval rating, up from 66.2% in November.

Despite various challenges in 2022, including public discontent over soaring cooking oil prices that led to its rating hitting a six-year low of 58.1% in May, the police murder scandal in August and the Kanjuruhan football stadium disaster that killed more than 100 people in October, the public generally approved of the Jokowis administration.

Burhanuddin attributed this to public perception of the state of Indonesia’s economy, which has shown a positive trend since the start of the pandemic.

In our surveys, even going back to 1999, of all the variables that affect a president’s approval ratings, the economy [is the most important]“, said Burhanuddin.

Economic Policies While public dissatisfaction with the economy momentarily increased in May and September, due respectively to soaring cooking oil prices and rising subsidized fuel prices, the public has generally been optimistic about the state of the country’s economy. In the survey, only 29.3% expressed dissatisfaction with the economy, down from 36.2% in September just after fuel prices rose.

This was reflected in the Presidents’ approval ratings, which never dipped below 50% and generally remained well above the 60% mark throughout the year.

Hasto Kristiyanto, the general secretary of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDI-P), of which Jokowi is a member, said this justified the Jokowi administration’s focus on allocating funds to programs that directly affect the poor.

While the G20 received a warm welcome, this survey shows that the economy should still be the top concern of government at this time,” Hasto said.

Of all the respondents who endorsed the president, 41% chose the government’s welfare program as the main reason for their support.

As well as functioning as a measure of the performance of governments, the survey also found that the approval rating of presidents could impact the 2024 elections.

Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, also a PDI-P politician, saw his prospects rise alongside the approval rating of the presidents. Ganjar’s current eligibility rating is 35.8%, down from 33.9% in November.

Conversely, the former governor of Jakarta Anies Baswedan, perceived by some as the figurehead of the opposition, experienced a decline in his eligibility over the same period. While a November survey put him within striking distance of Ganjar with a rating of 32.2%, the latest survey put him at 28.3%, just ahead of party chairman Gerindra and defense minister Prabowo Subianto. at 26.7%.

One of the things we found in the survey is that Jokowi’s approval rating has an impact on candidates who associate with or oppose the president,” Burhanuddin said.