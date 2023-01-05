Politics
Indonesia lays foundation for nuclear power industry | World
Jakarta (VNA)
Indonesian President Joko Widodo has signed a regulation that details new safety and security requirements for companies seeking to extract nuclear materials in the country, the Jakarta Post reported.
Government regulation No. 52/2022, which entered into force on December 12, obliges companies to carry out a safety analysis before starting to extract nuclear materials. This includes a feasibility study, mine design and construction plan, and emergency response and countermeasures in the event of a nuclear accident. In addition, companies are required to manage their nuclear waste and conduct radiation exposure training programs.
Mining companies are also invited to commit, in a formal document, not to work in the service of the development of nuclear weapons. They must submit a business and development plan and regularly provide the authorities with an up-to-date inventory of extracted nuclear materials and imports of any special equipment.
Those who fail to comply with safety and security procedures face administrative penalties, ranging from written reprimands and administrative fines to license revocations.
New regulation comes a month after Jokowi amended a regulation on non-tax revenue sources for nuclear energy regulatory agencies (Bapeten). Accordingly, Bapeten is authorized to collect non-tax revenue from administrative penalties for companies that do not comply with the regulations in force.
The new regulations could serve a government plan, which aims to build the country’s first nuclear power plant by 2040.
Indonesia currently has three
nuclear reactors for research purposes. These are the 2 MW Triga 2000 reactor in Bandung, West Java, the 30 MW GA Siwabessy reactor in Serpong, Banten, and the 100 kW Kartini reactor in Yogyakarta./.
ANV
|
Sources
2/ https://en.vietnamplus.vn/indonesia-lays-foundation-for-nuclear-power-industry/246594.vnp
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Syrian, Turkish and Russian leaders may meet for peace talks, Erdogan says
- Indonesia lays foundation for nuclear power industry | World
- Raytheon selects Lockheed Martin bus for US Space Force missile tracking satellite
- HTC Vive XR Elite: Another Mixed Reality Headset Ahead of Apple
- World Athletics President Coe welcomes concerted action on climate change
- After all, a mechanical 12-speed Shimano 105 groupset coming in 2023?
- Gut bacteria may be involved in diabetes
- Physical Activity May Reduce Depressive Symptoms in Children and Teens – Consumer Health News
- Youth hockey coach fired after pulling player onto the ice in NH
- Apple Fitness+ Adds Kickboxing Workouts, Sleep Meditations And More TechCrunch
- “He would do it if he could”: Russia expert on Putin’s attempt to take over Ukraine
- Treatment of combat-related PTSD is advancing in ways that have been shown to be rapid and effective