Indonesia lays foundation for nuclear power industry | World

Jakarta (VNA)

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has signed a regulation that details new safety and security requirements for companies seeking to extract nuclear materials in the country, the Jakarta Post reported.

Government regulation No. 52/2022, which entered into force on December 12, obliges companies to carry out a safety analysis before starting to extract nuclear materials. This includes a feasibility study, mine design and construction plan, and emergency response and countermeasures in the event of a nuclear accident. In addition, companies are required to manage their nuclear waste and conduct radiation exposure training programs.

Mining companies are also invited to commit, in a formal document, not to work in the service of the development of nuclear weapons. They must submit a business and development plan and regularly provide the authorities with an up-to-date inventory of extracted nuclear materials and imports of any special equipment.

Those who fail to comply with safety and security procedures face administrative penalties, ranging from written reprimands and administrative fines to license revocations.

New regulation comes a month after Jokowi amended a regulation on non-tax revenue sources for nuclear energy regulatory agencies (Bapeten). Accordingly, Bapeten is authorized to collect non-tax revenue from administrative penalties for companies that do not comply with the regulations in force.

The new regulations could serve a government plan, which aims to build the country’s first nuclear power plant by 2040.

Indonesia currently has three

nuclear reactors for research purposes. These are the 2 MW Triga 2000 reactor in Bandung, West Java, the 30 MW GA Siwabessy reactor in Serpong, Banten, and the 100 kW Kartini reactor in Yogyakarta./.