Syrian, Turkish and Russian leaders may meet for peace talks, Erdogan says





Turkish, Russian and Syrian leaders could meet to discuss establishing peace in Syria after a meeting of foreign ministers, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday. “Depending on how the situation develops, we could come together as Russian, Turkish and Syrian leaders. So our goal is to establish peace and stability in the region,” Erdogan said during the meeting. a meeting of its Justice and Development Committee (AK). Party in Ankara. Erdogan said a trilateral meeting of foreign ministers from Turkey, Russia and Syria would be held first to further develop contacts after historic talks between defense ministers in Moscow last week. Turkey has been the main supporter of the Syrian opposition during more than a decade of war, while Russia has backed the government of Syrian President Bashar Al Assad. Turkey clashed with Damascus after it began backing rebel efforts to topple President Bashar Al Assad at the start of Syria’s civil war 12 years ago. But Mr Erdogan, who called Mr Al Assad a terrorist in 2017, has opened up to the idea of ​​meeting the Syrian leader. On December 28, Turkish, Russian and Syrian defense ministers met in Moscow to discuss counter-terrorism efforts in Syria, and they agreed to continue tripartite meetings to ensure stability in Syria and the region. at large. Mr Erdogan has suggested that the talks between defense chiefs be followed by a meeting between foreign ministers which could hold a potential presidential summit. Turkey has reaffirmed its support for the Syrian opposition, after a recent meeting between the two parties in Ankara. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met on Tuesday with Salem Al Meslet, chairman of the Syrian National Opposition Coalition, and other leaders in the capital. We reiterated our support for the Syrian opposition and people in line with UNSCR 2254, Cavusoglu said in reference to a 2015 UN call for a ceasefire and political settlement in Syria. Syria. The conflict in Syria, which has killed hundreds of thousands, displaced millions and drawn in regional and global powers, has continued into a second decade, although fighting is less intense than in previous years. With the support of Russia and Iran, the government of Mr. Al Assad has recovered most of the Syrian territory. Turkish-backed opposition fighters still control a pocket in the northwest, and US-backed Kurdish fighters also control territory near the Turkish border. In Thursday’s speech, Erdogan also said he would meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss the Black Sea grain corridor and the fertilizer issue following his phone call with the Russian president. Vladimir Poutine. Updated: 05 January 2023, 13:51

