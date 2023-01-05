Xi keeps his cards close to his chest on the war in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin appears desperate to find ways to break the shackles of diplomatic isolation that have steadily stifled Russia’s economy despite continued manipulation of the open, unregulated energy market through price leverage.

During his unusual year-end virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping via video link on Monday, December 30, he appeared to be unnaturally infatuated with Xi and went much against his trademark arrogance to appease his counterpart. Chinese.

We are expecting you, dear Mr. President, dear friend, we are expecting you next spring for a state visit to Moscow. It will demonstrate to the world the strength of Russian-Chinese ties on key issues, which is how Putin tried to show his extraordinary affection for Xi.

This contrasts sharply with the haughty personality of Putin, who is infamous for intimidating world leaders during diplomatic interactions through his verbal and non-verbal communication.

Making others wait by showing up late to scheduled sessions, using extremely long tables for bilateral meetings to symbolize distance, bringing your favorite dog to formal meetings, and paying more attention to your pet than to guests like bullying gesture are some of the methods he has employed in the past to register his arrogance.

However, it seems that the war in Ukraine and its economic and political implications have forced him to go the extra mile to lure Xi. But Xi’s response to Putin’s friendliness has been rather lukewarm. Rather, he told his Russian counterpart bluntly that the road to peace talks on Ukraine would not be easy and that China would continue to maintain its objective and fair position on the issue.

Yes, Xi showed willingness for close coordination between Beijing and Moscow in international affairs and offered to facilitate Russia’s willingness to engage in negotiations over Ukraine, but he refrained from supporting Putin in his Ukrainian misadventure in plain terms.

“You and I share the same views on the causes, course and logic of the ongoing transformation of the global geopolitical landscape, in the face of unprecedented pressures and provocations from the West,” Putin told Xi during of their video conference while offering full support to China on the Taiwan issue as well as the hope of strengthening military ties between China and Russia.

Interestingly, although Xi expressed his willingness to increase strategic cooperation with Russia in what he called a difficult situation on the world stage, he did not mention any plans for increased military collaboration. Interestingly, the two had signed a no-holds-barred strategic partnership in February last year, induced by a shared mistrust of the West, days before Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory in what Putin calls it a special military operation.

Undoubtedly, China is seen as Russia’s most crucial ally in the war in Ukraine. However, over the past 10 months, we have witnessed many confusing and rather contradictory adjustments in China’s position. Instead of voting in favor of Russia, China preferred to abstain during the resolutions of the Security Council and the General Assembly of the UN last March.

Similarly, when it comes to sanctions against Russia, China has shown reasonable compliance with the rest of the world. Rumors are rife that China was aware of the impending invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, as Russia waited until the climax of the Beijing Winter Olympics before sending in troops from Ukraine. other side of the border.

From the start of the invasion of Ukraine, China verbally pledged its support to Russia. But recent events seem to show that China is now moving slightly away from this posture. Is there a change of heart? The answer, in part, is yes.

A Russian victory is not what China wants or expects. Russia’s victory will certainly embolden Putin who is currently playing the role of junior partner in Xi’s anti-Western efforts to reclaim an assertive role in the global power structure. In the event of a Russian victory, the country would end up emerging considerably stronger than it was before launching the invasion and would have Putin thinking about what it would take to create a new Soviet Union.

A stronger Russian federation and Putin will certainly reduce the chances of playing second fiddle. In that case, Putin would rather pursue his own high-octane power program and project Russia as an equal player with the United States and China in a new tripolar power configuration, than continue to impersonate for China’s ally. A strong and resurgent Putin would certainly be a dirty scenario for the Chinese in the long run as it would be very difficult for Beijing to stop Putin from pursuing his ambitious agenda. Putin would be free to maneuver according to his whims and could even directly harm Chinese interests.

This is what Xi and his colleagues would not want to happen. Historically, Russia and China have always been traditional adversaries and have been involved in confrontations over different issues. The recent romance between the two is the result of the circumstantial convergence of their mutual anti-American and anti-Western push within the rapidly changing global power equation.

Apparently, Russia’s defeat at the end of a protracted war of aggression in Ukraine is what serves Chinese interests at this point. Russia will have no choice but to become a permanent junior partner in China’s global agenda. A severely weakened Russia, cut off from the West, would be forced to follow China as a soft ally.

For Beijing, the only possible negative fallout from Russia’s defeat could be the rise of a pro-Western regime in Moscow. But that is a very remote possibility. Yes, a defeat in Ukraine will drastically reduce Putin’s power and an internal revolt cannot be ruled out.

However, Putin has very few rivals within the United Russia party or opposition parties who can challenge him at the moment. At the same time, there is no prominent pro-Western pressure group in Russia with enough potential to topple him.

The two most important Russian opposition parties, the far-right party of Vladimir Zhirinovsky and the Communists, cannot be classified as pro-Western at all. Putin should not leave the scene calmly in the event of defeat either. A wounded Putin can become more aggressive and reactive to save his own base at home by anticipating any possible insider moves.

This is why the Chinese are paying close attention to the Ukrainian episode and keeping their cards close to their chests. China apparently does not want Russia to emerge as a tangible winner from this imbroglio because a victorious Russia would become overly assertive and it would be difficult for Beijing to manage, while a routed and sequestered Russia would have only one option to accept. China as a big brother and play the role of junior partner. This may be what the Chinese expect at the end of the Ukrainian episode.

Nevertheless, the recent virtual meeting between Putin and Xi reflects a growing concern on both sides: Putin is certainly in retreat after a series of military fiascos in Ukraine and wants to strengthen his position by projecting proximity to Beijing. Xi is also going through a tough time on the home front after abandoning his strict zero Covid policy that led to a massive resurgence of the pandemic and an unprecedented wave of protests against his lockdown policy.

Dr. Imran Khalid is a freelance international affairs columnist based in Karachi, Pakistan. He received his medical degree from Dow Medical University in 1991 and holds a master’s degree in international relations from the University of Karachi.