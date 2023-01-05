Truss and Johnson’s allies warn Rishi Sunak to be more radical





A battle for the soul of the Conservative Party is underway, Rishi Sunak warned after being accused of washing the last three years of Conservative government down the drain. The Prime Minister is being called on to be more radical if he is to win the next election and to avoid the advice of one nation’s moderate Tories, which have formed the basis of his support in the Commons. Former Leveling Secretary and key ally of Liz Truss, Simon Clarke, fired a volley of warning shots at Mr Sunak, insisting that the future of the Conservative Party hinged on the decisions of leaders over the past next two years. The warning came after die-hard Boris Johnson supporter Nadine Dorries launched a bitter attack on the Prime Minister, accusing him of abandoning a series of manifesto promises after it emerged the government was about to abandon plans to privatize Channel 4. In an interview with The viewerMr Clarke has warned his Tory colleague that the focus on restoring stability cannot continue until 2023, we don’t have time. There is no point in governing with the brakes on because we only have two years before an election, he said, and urged the prime minister to return to the supply-side reforms proposed by his predecessor, Mrs Truss. Mr Clarke also took aim at siren voices arguing for a much more cautious approach, which could be seen as a veiled dig at Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, one of the party’s top moderate Tories. It would be nice if life was as comfortable as many One Nationers would like. But that’s not the case, in fact, he said, adding: You have to fight for reform, you have to challenge the status quo and vested interests. It means tough decisions. If the leadership dramas of the past year have taught us anything, it’s that a battle for the soul of the Conservative Party is underway. More than Policy His comments joined those of Ms Dorries, the former culture secretary, who condemned the government’s decision not to proceed with the sale of Channel 4. In a series of furious tweets, Mr Sunak’s arch-critic attacked his approach to the various policies put in place by Mr Johnson. Three years of a Progressive Conservative government being washed away, she said. Leveling, jettisoned. The reform of social protection, abandoned. Keeping young people and vulnerable people safe online, watered down. An EU bonfire [legislation], do not arrive. Sales of [Channel 4] give back 2 billion, reversed. She used a second tweet to denounce the Prime Ministers’ latest announcement which would mean that all young people in England must study some form of maths until the age of 18. A policy at some point in the future to teach math longer with teachers we don’t even need to do yet, she wrote. Where is the mandate that voted for this? And she fired a final warning shot at Mr Sunak, saying it will now be nearly impossible to face the electorate at a [general election] and expect voters to believe or trust our manifesto commitment.

