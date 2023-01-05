Trumps bewitches GOP breakups with McCarthy meltdown





McCarthy’s failure to secure the votes needed to be Speaker of the House despite six attempts represents a unique failure on his part. But it has also called into question the extent of Trump’s power to shape the party in his image, at a time when some Republicans have openly soured on his current bid for president.

If those 20 people are successful in exerting their will on the other 200 Republicans who want McCarthy and deny McCarthy the presidency, then it will be a huge, huge blow to President Trump, because the people who are supposed to have the most influence with didn’t listen to him, said Rodney Davis, the Republican incumbent congressman from Illinois.

The Trump-McCarthy relationship has taken several turns over the years, most often defined by the latter’s loyalty to the former. It was McCarthy who traveled to Mar-a-Lago after Jan. 6 to meet a seemingly exiled Trump and, by implication, keep him in the fold.

Trump, in turn, offered his support for McCarthy’s speaking ambitions even as contemporary documents surfaced showing congressmen’s frustrations with his presidency. After Republicans took over the House, Trump was in contact with members of the anti-McCarthy wing, publicly expressed his support for McCarthy and even warned those fighting against McCarthy that they were setting up a scenario. apocalyptic in the House.

He worked the phones behind the scenes in support of McCarthy.

But Trump’s endorsement of McCarthy hasn’t been enough to sway the so-called Never-Kevins, who each have their own personal issues with the California congressman and have been pushing for additional demands in recent weeks. , including changing the procedure for the ousting of a Speaker of the House and committee assignments. Hardliners pushing against McCarthy have included members of the Freedom Caucus from the more MAGA wing of the GOP, with Rep. Matt Gaetz, (R-Fla.) no stranger to the Trumps Mar-a-Lago club helping to lead the peloton. They insist, however, that the vote against McCarthy is not a vote against Trump.

I would say that of the 20 who voted against Kevin McCarthy, they are friends with President Trump. They love President Trump, they support President Trump. However, it’s a vote of 222 Republican Party members, Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.) said. He declined to comment on calls with Trump, but added: I’m voting against Kevin McCarthy because that’s what I think is good for the country.

That didn’t move the needle, Gaetz said of Trumps McCarthy’s endorsement.

Trump’s defenders point out that his endorsement alone would never have been enough to push McCarthy above the necessary voting threshold. A person close to Trump said he was playing it safe, deliberately trying not to attack anyone while acknowledging that the 20 GOP lawmakers opposed to McCarthy had different reasons for doing so.

I know a lot of people are focused on Trump’s waning influence regarding this speaker vote, the person said. I think it would be a different story if Trump attacked someone and still didn’t move. This would signal a waning influence. If anyone wants to suggest a decrease in power or influence, I think it’s out of place because Trump hasn’t gone into full Trump mode.

Other GOP luminaries have argued that the problem facing the party in recent days has not been Trump’s influence, but rather the strategic thinking of a small minority of House members. Asked about Boebert’s comments, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich strongly criticized the Colorado Republican.

Did you see the margin by which she was elected? he said. I don’t care much about what she says and I don’t think Trump does either. Trump admires McCarthy and if the attack is coming from the so-called right, then it’s pretty hard to explain why they’re against someone Trump supports.

I don’t think they care, Gingrich added. I think it’s all about personal attitudes and bitterness and to me it’s amazing to watch.

Despite those protests, Trump’s enthusiasm for McCarthy has come into question over the past 48 hours, and with it speculation about his eagerness to shape the contours of Republican politics.

Trump did not appear in public to defend McCarthy; nor did he post on his Truth Social site about the failure of speakers’ votes early Tuesday evening when he complained about Republican dysfunction and attacked GOP Senate Leader Mitch McConnell.

That same night, Trump and McCarthy spoke on the phone, but it wasn’t until the next morning that the former president released another Truth Social message which was then released to House Republicans calling for McCarthy’s presidency. .

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, (R-Ga.), a McCarthy ally, told reporters Trump’s endorsement helped stave off even more defectors. But other Republicans said the endorsement in which Trump said McCarthy would be a good and possibly excellent speaker demonstrated the former president may not be fully committed to the cause.

It was a very strong message from Trump that he needed to reflect on overnight after McCarthy’s three-vote speakers failed to offer a lukewarm endorsement. McCarthy begged like a dog and got table scraps at Mar-a-lago, said Mike Davis, a former GOP Senate aide and Trump ally.

But Davis, like other allies of the ex-president, said the disagreements in the House were a reflection of the mistrust of some in McCarthy’s party and not a sign of Trump’s weakness.

Trumps has already made it clear that he wasn’t enthusiastically supporting McCarthy, that he hadn’t given his endorsement before the three failed votes, Davis said. Trump stayed out of it. What has Kevin McCarthy done for Trump? McCarthy let Pelosi fill out the Jan. 6 commission with his people and they used him as a hammer against Trump.

