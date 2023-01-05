Public participation is essential for successful water conservation: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Stressing the importance of people’s participation in water conservation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for public participation and coordination among states on water conservation and related issues during of the First National Conference of State Water Ministers virtually in Bhopal. He said: “Attempts by governments alone cannot succeed.”

The Prime Minister said: “When the public is associated with a campaign, they also learn the seriousness of the work. Because of this, a sense of belonging also arises in the public towards any program or campaign.”

Modi pointed out that the subject related to water is within the competence of the states and that the efforts of the states in water conservation will go a long way towards achieving the collective goals of the country.

“Water Vision at 2047 is an important dimension of Amrit Kaal’s journey for the next 25 years,” he said.

The Prime Minister emphasized that all governments should operate as a system where there is constant interaction and dialogue between the various ministries of state governments. He said planning will be better if departments have information and data linked to each other. Noting that success does not only come from government efforts, the Prime Minister drew attention to the role of public and social organizations and civil societies in various government programs and called for their maximum participation in campaigns related to the conservation of the water.

“The greatest benefit of public participation is the public awareness of the efforts put into a campaign and the money spent. When people joined the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, a consciousness was also awakened in the public,” did he declare. Thanking the people of India for their efforts, Modi said the government had taken many initiatives including collecting resources to dispose of garbage, constructing various water treatment plants and constructing toilets, but the success of the campaign was assured when the public decided there shouldn’t be. dirt at all.

Modi went on to explain that promoting public participation does not reduce government accountability and does not mean putting all the responsibility on the people.

The Prime Minister said: “The country is building 75 amrit sarovars in every district and 25,000 have already been built so far. The Amrit Sarovar mission aims to develop and rejuvenate 75 water bodies in every district of the country in the part of the celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Each sarovar will be one acre in size with a water holding capacity of approximately 10,000 cubic meters.

He also highlighted the need to come up with government policies and bureaucratic procedures to tackle water issues at the political level. Modi highlighted the success of “Jal Jeevan Mission” as a major development parameter for a state to provide water to every household, saying many states have done well and others are going in the right direction. direction. “Once this system is in place, we should ensure that it is maintained in the same way in the future,” he said.

Proposing that the panchayats lead the Jal Jeevan mission, he said, “Each panchayat gram can also submit a monthly or quarterly report online showing the number of houses that receive tap water in the village.” He highlighted the ‘Per Drop, More Crop’ campaign which started under the Prime Minister’s agricultural irrigation scheme and said more than 70,000 hectares of land in the country has been put under micro-irrigation so far . Modi called on states to adopt methods whereby the water budget is prepared at the panchayat level based on the amount of water needed in each village and the work that can be done for it. The Prime Minister also underlined the importance of the circular economy in the area of ​​water conservation and said the government had pushed the issue very hard in the budget.

“When treated water is reused, fresh water is conserved and benefits the whole ecosystem. That is why treating and recycling water is essential.” He reiterated that states must find ways to increase the use of “treated water” for various purposes. “By making the Namami Gange Mission a model, other states can also launch similar campaigns for river conservation. It is the responsibility of each state to make water a matter of cooperation and coordination,” he added.

