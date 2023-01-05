Putin says open to dialogue if Ukraine accepts ‘new territorial realities’





President Vladimir Putin, in his conversation with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said he was willing to hold talks with Ukraine if the latter is ready to accept territories that have been occupied by Russia, it said. Thursday the Kremlin. “Putin again confirmed Russia’s openness to serious dialogue provided that the authorities in Kyiv fulfill the well-known and repeated requirements of taking into account new territorial realities,” the Kremlin statement said. Large parts of southern and eastern Ukraine were occupied by Russia. The Kremlin claims to have captured the regions of Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Donetsk and Kherson, although it does not fully control them. “The Russian side emphasized the destructive role of Western states, pumping up the Kyiv regime with weapons and military equipment, providing it with information and operational targets,” the statement said. The two leaders also discussed the implementation of the historic grain agreement, which was brokered by the UN with the help of Turkey, to restore the delivery of grain from Ukraine across the Black Sea. The Kremlin said the two leaders discussed “unblocking food and fertilizer supplies from Russia” and the need for “the removal of all barriers to Russian exports”. Meanwhile, Erdogan has called on his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to announce a “unilateral” ceasefire in war-torn Ukraine. “President Erdogan has said calls for peace and negotiations should be backed by a unilateral ceasefire and a vision of a just solution,” Erdogan’s office quoted the Turkish president as saying. a telephone conversation with Putin. Later Thursday, the Turkish president was due to hold a separate meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Erdogan tried to mediate between Moscow and Kyiv, as he shares good relations with both countries, to end the war. Repeated attempts have been made by Erdogan to invite both Zelensky and Putin to Ankara for a peace summit. WATCH | Turkey: Headscarf Debate Reaches Parliament; Turkish feminists condemn Erdogan’s decision The call for a “unilateral” ceasefire came from Erdogan after Russia’s spiritual leader, Patriarch Kirill, called for an Orthodox Christmas truce on Thursday. “I, Kirill, Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia, call on all parties involved in the internal conflict to cease fire and establish a Christmas truce from 12:00 p.m. on January 6 until 12:00 a.m. on January 7 so that the Orthodox can attend services on Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day,” he said. President Erdogan has maintained good ties with Putin by not joining the West in imposing sanctions on Russia and increasing bilateral trade amid the ongoing war. Now the two leaders have tentative plans to establish a natural gas hub in Ankara, which could provide Russia with an alternative way to supply Europe with fuel. President Erdogan’s office said Ankara “has and will continue to strengthen the infrastructure” of the proposed hub. The two leaders hope to “implement (the project) as soon as possible”, Erdogan’s office said. (With agency contributions)

