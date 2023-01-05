Matt Gaetz votes for Donald Trump to be Speaker of the House amid Kevin McCarthy’s leadership fight





With pressure mounting, the Speaker of the United States House sat empty for a third day on Thursday as Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy again fell short on the seventh in an atrocious series of ballots to win enough votes from his party to grab the Chambers gavel.

One of McCarthys’ staunch critics, Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida, even voted for Donald Trump, a symbolic move, but one that highlighted the influence of former presidents on the Republican Party.

The seventh vote for the speaker turned out to be no different with McCarthy falling well short of the required majority.

McCarthy emerged from a morning meeting with colleagues on Capitol Hill determined to persuade Republican resisters to end the stalemate that marred his new GOP majority.

Despite endless talks, signs of concessions and a public spectacle unparalleled in recent political memory, the way forward remained highly uncertain. The day started like the other two, with Republican allies so far naming him a seventh time as speaker.

Republican John James of Michigan put McCarthy’s name to the vote, with a nod to history.

My families went from slaves to the floor of the United States House of Representatives in five generations, said James, a newly elected future lawmaker, who is black.

He said if House Republicans are stuck at the moment, McCarthy, who failed to secure a majority to become president, would eventually win.

Democrat Hakeem Jeffries of New York was renominated by Democrats.

Republican party resisters again offered the name of fellow countryman Byron Donalds of Florida, assuring the stalemate that increasingly carried the undercurrents of race and politics would continue.

Donalds, who is black, is seen as a future party leader and a counterpoint to Democratic leader Jeffries, who is the first black leader of a major political party in the US Congress, himself on track to become one day speaker.

We could have elected the first black speaker of the United States House, said conservative Republican Dan Bishop of North Carolina who reappointed Donalds on Thursday.

Democrats rose to applause as Jeffries is, in fact, the closest to the gavel with the most votes in every ballot so far.

What started as a political novelty, the first time in 100 years that a candidate had failed to win the gavel in the first vote, turned into a bitter Republican Party feud and deepening the potential crisis.

McCarthy is under increasing pressure from restless Republicans and Democrats to find the votes he needs or step aside, so the House can fully open up and continue to govern. His detractors on the right flank seem determined to wait for him, however long it takes.

We had good discussions and I think everyone wants to find a solution, McCarthy told reporters shortly before the House was set to return to session.

House Chaplain Margaret Kibben opened today’s session, possibly the last of the week, calling for greater powers to quell the storms of dissent.

The House, which represents half of Congress, is essentially at a standstill as McCarthy failed, one vote after another, to win the speakers’ gavel in a grueling spectacle for the entire world. The polls produced nearly the same result, with 20 conservative resisters still refusing to back him and leaving him well short of the 218 typically needed to win the hammer.

In fact, McCarthy saw his support drop to 201, as another Republican moved to just present voting.

I think people need to work a little harder, McCarthy said Wednesday as they prepared to adjourn for the night. I don’t think a vote tonight would make a difference. But a vote in the future might.

As the House resumed at noon on Thursday, it could be a long day. The new Republican majority was not to be in session on Friday, the anniversary of the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol. A protracted and divisive struggle by speakers would almost certainly underscore the fragility of American democracy after the attempted insurrection two years ago.

Everyone who serves in the House shares a responsibility to bring dignity to that body, California Democrat Nancy Pelosi, the former speaker, said in a tweet.

Pelosi also said the cavalier attitude of Republicans when electing a president is frivolous, disrespectful and unbecoming of this institution. We must open the Chamber and continue the work of the peoples.

Some Republicans seem increasingly uncomfortable with the way House Republicans have taken charge after the midterm elections to see the chamber upset by the race for speakers in their first days in the new majority .

Colorado Republican Ken Buck voted for McCarthy but said Wednesday he told him he had to find a way to get a deal moving forward or possibly stepping down for someone else. other.

McCarthy vowed to fight to the end for the office of president in a battle that threw the new majority into uproar during the new Congress’s early days.

Right-wing conservatives, led by the Freedom Caucus and aligned with former President Donald Trump, appeared emboldened by the standoff even as Trump publicly backed McCarthy,

It is truly an invigorating day for America, said Florida Republican Donalds, who has been nominated three times by fellow conservatives as an alternative. There are a lot of MPs in the House who want to have serious conversations about how we can wrap this all up and elect a speaker.

The disorganized start to the new Congress highlighted the difficulties ahead with Republicans now in control of the House, in the same way that some former Republican speakers, including John Boehner, struggled to lead a rebellious right flank. The result: government shutdowns, standoffs and Boehner’s early retirement.

A new generation of conservative Republicans, many aligned with Trumps Make America Great Again agenda, want to disrupt business as usual in Washington and have pledged to keep McCarthys from rising without concessions to their priorities.

But even Trump’s staunchest supporters disagreed on this issue. Colorado Republican Lauren Boebert, who nominated Donalds for the second time, called on the former president to tell McCarthy, sir, you don’t have the votes and it’s time to step aside.

By McCarthy’s own calculations, he must topple a dozen Republicans who have so far withheld their support as he pursues the job he has long wanted.

To win support, McCarthy has already agreed to numerous demands from members of the Freedom Caucus, who have campaigned for rule changes and other concessions that give rank-and-file members more influence.

Most of the time, the holdouts led by the Freedom Caucus are looking for ways to reduce the power of the Speakers’ Bureau and give grassroots lawmakers more influence in the legislative process with seats on key committees and the ability to draft. and to amend bills in a more free-for-all process. McCarthy conceded to some changes in a rules package released over New Year’s weekend, but for some that didn’t go far enough.

Those who oppose McCarthy don’t all have the same complaints, and he may never be able to convince some of them. A small core group of Republicans never seem to want to vote for McCarthy.

I’m ready to vote all night, all week, all month and never for this person, Florida Republican Gaetz said.

Never since 1923 had an election of speakers taken place in several ballots. The longest battle for the gavel began in late 1855 and dragged on for two months, with 133 ballots, during the slavery debates as the Civil War approached.

AP writers Mary Clare Jalonick and Kevin Freking contributed to this report.

