UK Channel 4 Privatization Officially Abandoned – The Hollywood Reporter





It’s official: the controversial plan to privatize the British network Channel 4 has been cancelled. The news was announced by UK Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan on Thursday, just a day after a leaked letter she sent to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recommending the sale not go ahead. The move represents a dramatic shift from Sunak’s Conservative government to that of Boris Johnson, which forged ahead with privatization proposals last year under then-culture secretary Nadine Dorries. “Channel 4 is a British success story and a pillar of our burgeoning creative industries,” said Donelan, who has been in the role since September. “After reviewing the business case and talking to the relevant sectors, I have decided that Channel 4 should not be sold.” The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said the broadcaster would remain publicly owned “but with greater commercial flexibility, increased investment in skills and jobs across the UK”, as well that “new production agreements to support its long-term sustainability”. and growth. The news represents a major victory for Channel 4, which had fought against the plans – alongside much of the UK’s creative industries – for the past 18 months. “We welcome the government’s decision that Channel 4 will remain publicly owned. This decision provides a solid foundation on which to establish the enduring direction of Channel 4, safely in the hands of the British people,” CEO Alex Mahon said in a statement, adding that the decision “allows us to do even more to support creative jobs. and skills across the UK, to inspire and grow the UK’s leading creative industries, and to continue to open up the sector to those who aspire to a career in television and film. Mahon said Channel 4 was “grateful to everyone who has contributed to the debate about how best to not only preserve, but also amplify our contribution to the industry, local communities and wider culture in Great Britain. Britain and abroad”. However, the move comes with a sting in the tail of the UK’s independent production sector, part of the ‘sustainability package’ for Channel 4 offered by Donelan giving the network the ability to produce shows in-house for the first time. In a statement, UK television trade association Pact said while it welcomed the decision not to proceed with the sale, it was “disappointed” with the relaxation of Channel 4’s publisher-broadcaster status. . “Our main opposition to privatization was the proposals for in-house production,” he said, adding that the move would be a “big blow” to a sector already facing increased production and business-related costs. . “We have made clear the impact in-house production will have on UK freelancers and the wider creative economy. However, Pact is encouraged that the government is committed to working with the independent sector to ensure that changes to publisher-broadcaster status do not negatively impact the sector.

