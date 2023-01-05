modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges public to participate in water conservation





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed for the participation of the public, as well as state governments and civil society organizations, to make the water conservation campaign a success. Sharing his “whole of government” and “whole country” view, he stressed that such efforts only work when people understand the seriousness of the problem while government works in coordination and its responsibility is applied. The government is organizing the first annual All India State Ministers Conference on Water in Bhopal, in which Jal Shakti ministers from all the states attend to discuss ways to ensure water conservation, Jal Jeevan mission, Per Drop-More Crop, Namami Gange project, and related issues. The theme of the Meet is “Water Vision @2047” with a 25-year roadmap. In his virtual address, Prime Minister Modi asserted that all state governments and the Center should work in coordination, constantly interact for cooperation and collaborate to make water conservation a success. He emphasized his “whole of government” and “whole of country” vision to make his point.

He called for the involvement of the people in this movement. “Success does not only come from government efforts. The public, social organizations and civil societies also play a crucial role,” Modi said. He asked that their maximum participation in water conservation campaigns be ensured. While this does not mean the government should shirk its responsibilities and not be held accountable, the Prime Minister said, it is also important that public awareness and participation is enhanced. “The greatest benefit of public involvement is the awareness that is created among the public of the efforts put into the campaign and the money spent. When the public is associated with a campaign, they also learn the seriousness of the work For this reason, a sense of ownership is also shown in the public towards any scheme or campaign,” the Prime Minister said. He cited the example of the Swachh Bharat campaign which only gained momentum when people’s participation increased. “When people joined the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, a consciousness was also awakened in the audience,” he said. Thanking the people of India for their efforts, the Prime Minister mentioned that the government has taken many initiatives, whether collecting resources to dispose of garbage, constructing various water treatment plants or constructing toilets, but the success of this campaign was assured when the public decided that there should be no dirt at all. The Prime Minister stressed the need to inculcate this idea of ​​public participation in water conservation and underlined the impact that raising awareness can create. Among his suggestions for increasing people’s participation were organizing “water awareness festivals” at the local level, raising awareness among young people, adding related activities to school curricula in innovative ways, etc The Prime Minister reiterated that the campaign to build 75 Amrit Sarovars in each district is already underway and 25,000 Amrit Sarovars have already been built so far. Other initiatives include the strengthening of the Jal Jeevan mission to provide water to every household, more active participation of the gram panchayats in this endeavor and the necessary efforts in industry and agriculture for the conservation of water. water. In agriculture, crop diversification, natural farming and Per Drop-More Crop, Atal Bhujal Sanrakshan Yojana are some steps that should be encouraged. He highlighted the need to connect technology, industry and startups to identify problems and find solutions and mentioned technologies like geo-sensing and geo-mapping that can be of great help.



