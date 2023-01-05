Reviewing the Rokan block, Jokowi is convinced that Indonesian human resources are capable of handling oil and gas





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo confident that the state’s human resources (HR) have great potential to manage oil and gas in the country. Jokowi said it was this belief that made him decide that PT Pertamina (Persero) took over oil management in block of rockRiau from PT Chevron Pacific Indonesia. “From the beginning, why did we take over this Rokan and not extend it is that we want to ensure that our human resources are capable and that is what I expected earlier,” said said Jokowi after inspecting the PT Pertamina Hulu Rokan Dumai area, Thursday (5/1/2023), quoted from the press release. Also read: Jokowi inaugurates Rokan Hilir SPAM, which has a budget of up to IDR 396.6 billion Jokowi also appreciated oil production from the Rokan Block which increased significantly after management was taken over by Pertamina. However, he still pushed for higher oil production with a goal of reaching 400,000 barrels per day. “The target that I passed on earlier was 400,000 barrels per day from 156,158,000 (barrels per day) to 400 (thousands of barrels per day). It is not an easy task, but I I said earlier, that’s the goal,” Jokowi said. Meanwhile, Nicke Widyawati, senior director of PT Pertamina (Persero), said the Rokan block is currently run entirely by domestic human resources. Read also: Pertagas and PHR sign a commercialization agreement for the Rokan block He said that after the transfer of management to Pertamina, the Rokan block had made an extraordinary contribution to the country in terms of economy and employment. “When the management was transferred, all the workers moved to Pertamina Hulu Rokan, there were 25,000 (employees) and today there are 37,500 (employees). This means that there will be 12,500 ( additional employees) in a short period of time, over a year and a half,” Nicke said.

