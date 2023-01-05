Pak Court bans polling body from impeaching Imran Khan as party chairman





Imran Khan filed a petition in the High Court on Wednesday against the electorate’s decision. (Case)

Lahore:

A high court on Thursday prevented the electoral commission from removing ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan from the presidency of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

Last month, the top electoral body launched the process to remove Khan, 70, as party chairman following its verdict in the Toshakhana (national filing) case.

He had disqualified the ousted Prime Minister under Section 63(1)(p) of the Constitution for making “false statements and incorrect statement”.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) upheld Khan’s petition and prevented the Electoral Commission from initiating the process for his party’s removal from office after hearing arguments from his lawyer, Senator Ali Zafar.

The LHC judge, Judge Jawad Hassan, also advised the ECP to file its response to the matter on January 11.

Imran Khan claimed that the law does not prevent a convict from becoming a member of a political party.

In the petition, the ousted prime minister said the ECP had exceeded its powers in trying to remove him from the presidency of his party.

“The knowledge and exercise of jurisdiction by the ECP to bar Imran Khan from serving as party chairman on the basis of an alleged misrepresentation of assets and subsequent disqualification is unlawful and contrary to the Constitution,” Imran Khan said in the petition.

“The whole system of qualification and disqualification under the Constitution and the law has been misinterpreted by the ECP and the precedent set by the Supreme Court in the disqualification of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been misinterpreted. applied to the applicant’s detriment,” he added. read further.

In fact, the contested conclusions of the ECP are to the detriment of the whole system of parliamentary democracy which is not guaranteed by law and is liable to be overturned by the court, Imran Khan added.

