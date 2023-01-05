The Chinese Communist Party plans to avoid a zero-covid calculation

A cross china , families are enduring preventable misery and heartache, as their loved ones succumb to a deadly and predictable wave of covid-19 infections that their leaders were unprepared for. Some foreign analysts speak of a turning point. They wonder if today’s political disarray, which follows anti-lockdown protests in late 2022, signals a crisis of legitimacy for President Xi Jinping and the Communist Party.

It is a dark time for the Chinese people. Despite all the claims that infections have peaked in major cities like Beijing, there will tragically be more deaths when the virus finds elderly people now housed in their homes or living in rural villages. A shameful number of these deaths will be preventable. Yet Mr. Xi may be paying no visible price for the pandemic horrors under his watch.

Many foreigners were surprised by the Chinese public’s broad tolerance for zero covid checks, especially in the first two years of the pandemic. Even the months-long lockdown of nearly 25 million people in Shanghai in the spring of 2022 was ignored by many other Chinese. Zero-covid was, in essence, a giant utilitarian experiment. In a huge country with a weak healthcare system, its harsh and often arbitrary controls have saved lives. For the most part, in most of China, life was relatively normal. The suffering of the unfortunate living in closed cities or transported to quarantine camps was not much discussed or (because of the censors) widely known.

The best explanation for the unforeseen end of zero covid involves a similar weighing of numbers. A dangerously large portion of the public grew tired of the controls no longer working, as the virulence of the Omicron variant disrupted life and destroyed the economy in too many places, and the oases of normality shrank. The protests offered proof of this exhaustion. But in truth, authorities were losing control of covid before protesters took to the streets.

The party monopoly on information helps it cover up how it ruined 2022, by failing to raise vaccination rates or prepare hospitals. No opposition or free press exists to contest the sudden affirmation of the National Health Commissions, in the People’s Daily of January 3, that the country has 12.8 intensive care beds per 100,000 inhabitants, although the same commission declared in November that there were less than four such beds per 100,000 inhabitants. China calls two local covid shots a full vaccination; most Chinese are unaware that a World Health Organization boss last month called this dose insufficient, especially for those over 60.

Nationalism continues to generate bad politics. On January 3, the Chinese Foreign Ministry rejected an offer from the European Union to donate advanced vaccines, modified to fight Omicron. A spokesperson said Chinese vaccine stocks were sufficient. A day earlier, the Chinese Embassy in Paris challenged the idea that the import of m RNA vaccines are more effective than Chinese injections (although they are, and they do save lives if used). Rehashing an anti-vaxxer talking point, the embassy scorned the Pfizers boss for catching covid, twice, after receiving vaccines from his own company. In fact, no one claims that m RNA injections prevent mild infections.

The party has worked to portray outsiders seeking transparency as hostile and ill-intentioned. While verifying reports of covid deaths far beyond official statistics, a Economist colleague was scolded by a worker near a crematorium in Beijing this week. With genuine anger, the man called the death a private matter and, using a common propaganda phrase, told the stranger to go report something involving positive energy.

Public opinion is not monolithic. Online state media reports of heroic doctors and nurses coexist with widespread public cynicism about official pandemic statistics, for example, and disbelief when many pharmacies and clinics have recently run out. basic fever medication.

Yet most urban Chinese under 40 have only known life in an increasingly prosperous and stronger country, and it’s a unifying experience. The party is tireless in exploiting such pride. A few months ago, the China Media Project at the University of Hong Kong, a valuable center for propaganda studies, spotted a revealing official comment advocating zero-covid. Republished online by major party media outlets, it revived a long-forgotten argument made by Chairman Mao Zedong in 1953. Eager for party elders to worry about high taxes levied on peasants to pay for China’s intervention in the Korean War, Mao rejected the xiao renzheng, or small benevolence, to worry about immediate worries like taxes, besides the da renzheng, or great benevolence, to give the masses a homeland that opposes the American imperialists. The comment called zero-covid sacrifices an example of great benevolence in the long-term interests of peoples.

An autocratic definition of benevolence

Mr. Xi seems to subscribe to the same logic. In a year-end televised address, he nodded to the tough challenges ahead in a new phase of covid management, before pivoting to the glories of living in a booming China, hailing everything from 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics at the launch of new spacecraft. and warships. He then praised early Communist Party revolutionaries for enduring hardship, and noted that one of his favorite phrases is: Just as polishing makes jade finer, adversity makes it stronger.

Mr. Xi’s recklessness about suffering for a great cause is frightening, as the same logic could be used to justify the cruelest whim of autocrats. It is also a bet that China’s national rise, its main claim to legitimacy, will continue. Expect the party to trumpet the country’s rapid return to economic growth as covid controls lift, and censor and demonize anyone who exposes its blunders. Already, officials are offering hollow boasts about new covid policies that put people and lives first, while actively hiding unnecessary deaths. Mr. Xi could still face hard-to-see costs when it comes to public confidence in his rule. But if the party retains absolute power after memories of covid fade, it’s a bargain it will take.

