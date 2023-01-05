



After Kevin McCarthy failed to win enough votes to become Speaker of the House on Tuesday, former President Donald J. Trump held a call with Mr. McCarthy and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, a top Republican member of the Congress blocking Mr. McCarthy’s candidacy.

Mr. Trump’s goal was to break the deadlock. But if Mr. Trump had wanted Mr. Perry to turn quickly, it was not to be: the next day, Mr. Perry voted against Mr. McCarthy three more times.

Mr. McCarthy’s failure to garner enough votes this week has underscored the limits of Mr. Trump’s political power in a party that has not controlled the Senate since 2018, lost the White House in 2020 and no have so far failed to identify the next leader of their slim majority in the House.

Even if Mr. McCarthy ultimately succeeds, Mr. Trump has once again struggled in his role as his party’s kingmaker. His hand-picked candidates failed to usher in the red wave that Republicans were hoping for in the midterm elections in November. His attempt to install a new Republican leader in the Senate was crushed. His third consecutive presidential campaign, launched six weeks ago, has been disappointing.

Now, Mr. Trump’s influence over many of his own House loyalists has fizzled in the most public way and on the most public stage, serving as a reminder that the insurgency in Congress is not so much a creature of his creation, but a force that preceded him and helped fuel his political rise.

For more than a decade, a group of House Republicans have sought to disrupt the leadership of the establishment. The House Freedom Caucus grew out of the remnants of the Tea Party, playing a key role in ousting John Boehner in 2015 and blocking Mr McCarthy’s bid to become Republican leader at the time.

Today, most of the 20 Republicans who have blocked Mr McCarthy’s presidency are clearly Trump loyalists, several of whom have already effectively endorsed his bid for the White House in 2024. And even among them a small group including Mr Perry has been involved in negotiations with Mr. McCarthy’s team.

Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, who ousted a fellow Republican in 2020 who she said was not supportive enough of Mr. Trump, openly challenged the former president from the House floor on Wednesday, saying he should tell Mr. McCarthy to step back from the speakers’ race instead of directing his attention to the insurgents. In a later interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News, Ms Boebert appeared to try to soften the blow, saying, I love President Trump. You’re not going to turn me against him, you’re not going to turn him against me.

And in another belated show of deference, Representative Matt Gaetz, a Florida Republican who had mocked Mr. Trump’s endorsement of Mr. McCarthy on Twitter, voted on Thursday to make Mr. Trump president of bedroom.

Mr. Trump has backed Mr. McCarthys’ effort for weeks and has held separate rounds of appeals to holdouts who adamantly opposed the move. The former president seemed surprised that some of his loyal House lieutenants did not respond to him, according to two people familiar with the calls who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

Mr Trump, who often tries to avoid limiting options for himself, stopped making aggressive calls after that. But he was forced to be more public in his support than his aides had expected when he picked up his ringing cellphone on Tuesday and made a muted comment to an NBC News reporter, which raised questions about whether he still supported Mr. McCarthy.

So he made a public statement on Wednesday morning. But even that failed to move the roughly 20 House members who opposed Mr McCarthy.

It’s a combination of them realizing his influence isn’t what it used to be, and also his heart doesn’t seem to be in it, said Peter T. King, the Republican former congressman from Long Island. .

If Mr. McCarthy wins a victory, Mr. Trump will present it as a show of strength, not weakness. But after rushing into the leadership fight without a clear strategy, Mr. Trump’s inability to sway House Republicans has underscored a new political reality for him. The weapon Mr. Trump used to dominate his party for seven years, fear of him has diminished.

Trump’s fear factor has dropped like a rock this week, said longtime Republican strategist and former U.S. Chamber of Commerce policy adviser Scott Reed.

Mr. King agreed, adding, I think they realized he can help them but really can’t hurt them. I don’t think they’re afraid of him right now. Were a year, a year and a half away from the next primary.

Still, some of Mr McCarthys’ opponents suggested to Mr Trump that they would change their vote if it was critically important to the former president. But Mr. Trump ignored those offers and instead told reluctant lawmakers they should keep negotiating to settle their differences, according to a person familiar with the conversations.

And while Mr. Trump has publicly declared his support for Mr. McCarthy, the former president has also privately acknowledged his frustrations with him.

Mr. Trump complained to some Republican lawmakers about pressure from Mr. McCarthy to censure him after the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, and spoke of his support for him in dispassionate terms.

Kevin is not perfect, Mr Trump privately told lawmakers.

Yet Mr. Trump told them he considered Mr. McCarthy the only Republican in the House capable of winning enough votes to become president, the same reason advisers say he backed Mr. McCarthy first. location. When some asked if they should trust Mr. McCarthy, Mr. Trump responded by saying they could reject him if they wished, under the new powers that Mr. McCarthy agreed to.

