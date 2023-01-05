Imran Khan calls for the formation of a committee under the Chief Justice to investigate the assassination bid





PAKISTAN Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Thursday demanded the formation of a committee, under the supervision of Pakistani Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandials, to investigate the Wazirabad assassination attempt, a reported Geo News.

Khan at a press conference said: I said earlier that I only hoped for justice from one place [Supreme Court] because powerful people will not allow the investigation to take place.

On December 3, Khan was shot in the leg as he waved to crowds from a truck during a protest march to Islamabad to pressure the government to announce a snap election.

Khan said that although the Pakistan Army is the main institution serving the country, there are black sheep in every institute. He hinted at military involvement in the attack on him, Geo News reported.

He said: Now I want the person who planned to kill me to cooperate with the JIT. These people intentionally obstruct justice.

Khan had previously accused Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a senior military officer of being involved in the assassination attempt against him.

He said that when assassination suspect Naveed was arrested, his confessional statement was released almost immediately before Khan even reached the hospital after being shot.

The PTI chief said Naveed was programmed to say he was working alone, Geo News reported.

Pakistan’s Joint Investigation Team (JIT), investigating the attempted assassination of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, found that the shots were fired from three different firing sites, Dawn reported .

JIT, formed by the government of Punjab, found that Imran Khan was shot three times on the container-mounted truck during the PTI’s Azadi march in Wazirabad.

The JIT Team Leader said: The JIT claimed in its findings that Imran Khan was hit by three bullets on the container-mounted truck during the PTI Azadi march in Wazirabad.

The PTI leader was injured after a man opened fire on him in Gujranwala near the party reception camp on 3 November. The former prime minister sustained a leg injury and was taken to hospital for treatment, Geo News reported.

After the attack, Faisal Sultan, the former assistant prime minister for health, said the condition of PTI chairman Imran Khan was stable.

But according to x-rays and scans, there are bullet fragments in his legs and there is a chip in his shinbone, he told media outside Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore, a reported The Dawn.

