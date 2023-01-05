RNC’s 2022 audit will examine Trump’s role in GOP losses





The Republican National Committee plans to closely examine former President Donald Trump’s role in the party’s disappointing 2022 midterm results as part of its GOP performance audit.

“Looking at President Trump, what did he do right? And what did he get wrong? And how do we learn from that to win elections in the future?” Henry Barbour, an RNC committee member from Mississippi who was tasked in November to co-author the RNC’s post-election review, said in an interview Wednesday.

“And so I think we’re going to work our way through all of these various issues and dynamics to hopefully lay out our recommendations that will put the party in a much stronger position to win going forward,” he said. -he adds.

Barbour said his review aimed to “get into the weeds” on everything from Trump to participation in ticket sharing. He hopes the analysis will provide answers to why the party lost a number of critical runs in a cycle when it was supposed to see big returns, while offering recommendations on the best path forward. to follow.

“What we intend to do is get into the weeds, to have data to confirm or certainly to give weight to the assessments that we make,” he said. “It has to be a straightforward effort. We can’t just gloss over things. Or it just isn’t worth doing.”

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel announced the review in late November, selecting Barbour, the nephew of former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour, and Harmeet Dhillon, a Trump lawyer and RNC committee member from California. Barbour also co-wrote the so-called autopsy that followed Republican Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential defeat.

Dhillon has since announced a challenge to McDaniel for the party presidency, but Barbour said she was still on the team overseeing the post-election audit. Jane Brady, the Delaware GOP chair, and Kim Borchers, an RNC committee member from Kansas, were recently added as co-chairs of the effort, in which more than three dozen additional RNC members will have their say.

Barbour said there was no fixed timeline for releasing a report, but the group had “a real sense of urgency”. The review will be brought forward to the RNC’s winter meetings at the end of the month, he added.

“We’re just getting started, that’s the reality,” he said. But he noted that in early conversations with candidates, consultants and campaign managers, he had heard dismay about the quality of the candidates and a general miscalculation about how the Supreme Court’s decision d cancel Roe v. Wade would land on key battlegrounds.

Trump himself recently pointed the blame for party midterm shortcomings on anti-abortion activists and hardliners, as well as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

“It wasn’t my fault that Republicans fell short of expectations at the midpoint,” Trump said Sunday on his Truth Social platform. “I was 233 and 20! This is the ‘abortion issue’, mishandled by many Republicans, especially those who insisted strongly on no exceptions, even in the case of rape, of incest or of the life of the mother, which has lost a large number of Electors.”

Trump’s approval record was bolstered by a slew of races in safe GOP districts where the Republican faced little threat. In the major swing states that President Joe Biden has carried in 2020, Trump-backed candidates have lost nearly every race for Senate, Governor and Secretary of State.

“Furthermore, the people who pushed so hard, for decades, against abortion, got their wish from the United States Supreme Court, and simply disappeared, never to be seen again. stupid $ from Mitch!” he added, referring to McConnell, a frequent target of Trump’s wrath after the 2020 election.

Barbour said it was important for the RNC to learn lessons from the post-2012 autopsy effort and apply them to the ongoing review. That audit, which culminated in the 2013 report dubbed the “Growth and Opportunity Project,” called on Republicans to soften their stance on immigration and adopt a more inclusive stance. The suggestions were largely rejected during the presidential campaign that followed.

McDaniel faces challenges and backlash to his leadership after the midterms, although a majority of RNC members have publicly spoken out in favor of extending his term for another term.

In his own assessment, Barbour saw a clear line between candidates focused on the future and those “stuck in the past” when it came to winning in November.

“We have to figure out what our plan is to make America a better place,” he said. “And how do we win and how do we come together?”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/rncs-2022-audit-will-scrutinize-trumps-role-gop-losses-rcna64251 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos