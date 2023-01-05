Imran Khan seeks ‘powerful’ CJP-backed committee to investigate assassination bid





Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan speaks during a televised news conference in Lahore January 5, 2023. YouTube/PTIKhan slams ‘powerful’ people behind his assassination plot. The former Prime Minister seeks justice from the Supreme Court. The head of the PTI says there were three shooters and not one.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan on Thursday demanded the formation of a powerful committee, under the supervision of Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, to investigate the Wazirabad assassination attempt.

Speaking at a press conference, Khan said: “I also said earlier that I only hope for justice from one place. [SC] because powerful people will not allow the investigation to take place.”

Khan was shot in the leg on December 3 as he waved to crowds from a truck-mounted container as he led a protest march to Islamabad to pressure the government to announce a snap election , but these were interrupted in Rawalpindi.

Alluding to the involvement of the armed forces in his attack, Khan said that although the Pakistani military is a top institution in the service of his country, there are “black sheep” in every institute.

“Now I want the person who planned to kill me to cooperate with the JIT. These people are intentionally obstructing justice,” the former prime minister said.

The PTI leader previously accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a senior army officer of involvement in his assassination attempt.

“Programmed” shooter

Khan further stated that when Naveed, the assassination attempt suspect, was arrested, his confessional video statement was released almost immediately “even when I had not arrived at the hospital after being shot”.

The PTI chief said Naveed claimed he was working alone. “He was programmed to say that.”

The ex-PM claimed the suspect was asked to say he was working alone as if there was someone helping him, so he could not be called a ‘religious fanatic’.

Khan said police quickly recorded the suspect’s video statement and released it to “journalists and TV stations” working against the PTI.

The head of the PTI claimed that Naveed was not some random religious fanatic, but rather a trained gunslinger. “And I know that because I practiced shooting.

Accusing the police of not following orders, he said officers at the police station where the suspect was being held did not cooperate with the relevant authorities.

“Who created obstacles? »

Khan then said he revealed earlier at two public gatherings that a plan was being hatched to have him assassinated and that “two to three people were involved in it”.

“Who were the people who created obstacles to the investigation? Who were the people who did not record the statements? wondered the former Prime Minister.

Khan argued that if he had taken a suspect’s name, then he had the right to have a first information report (FIR) filed against him and that police under his own government had denied him that right. .

The FIR was registered almost a week after the attack on Khan on the orders of the Supreme Court, but the PTI rejected it and said the FIR did not include the name of the person the party wanted .

Khan then added that there were three shooters and not one, a claim made earlier by PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry. However, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said there was only one shooter and he was a “religious fanatic”.

Another U-turn on the American conspiracy narrative

In less than two months, Khan made another U-turn on the “American conspiracy” narrative and claimed he knew how his lawmakers’ loyalties had shifted to the US Embassy.

In November last year, Khan said he no longer blamed the US administration for his ousting from government.

Our people have been called to the US Embassy, ​​he claimed. The ousted prime minister said he knew who was involved in the regime change operation. He withdrew that money given to lawmakers to change their loyalties.

Without taking the name of the former army chief, General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa, Khan said he knew how one person decided to overthrow his elected government.

