Trkiye, not Turkey: US diplomats agree to change spelling | american foreign policy





The US State Department said it would largely stop writing the word Turkey and instead call the country Trkiye, agreeing to a request from the Turkish government, which resents the inadvertent association with poultry. In a statement announcing measures to disrupt the financiers of the Islamic State group, the State Department spoke of joint action between the United States and Trkiye, written with an umlaut on the u. The Turkish Embassy has requested that we use this spelling in our communications, State Department spokesman Ned Price said. The department will use the spelling you saw today in most of our formal diplomatic and bilateral settings, including public communications, he said. But he said Turkey was not banned when it was intended to foster broader public understanding, as it is more widely understood by the American public. The Pentagon has been writing to Trkiye since an August statement on a call between defense chiefs of NATO allies, and the State Department has occasionally used the spelling on social media. President Recep Tayyip Erdoan ordered in 2021 the consistent use of Trkiye in languages ​​using the Latin script. Turks have long been irked by cartoons and other references that associate their country’s name in English with the bird thought to be so named because the British believed the species, native to North America, came from the east. In a recent article, Turkish public broadcaster TRT World noted that a turkey can also be slang for a dumb or stupid person. Type Turkey into Google and you’ll get a confusing array of images, articles and dictionary definitions that confuse the country with Meleagris otherwise known as the turkey, a large bird native to North America that’s famous for being served on Christmas menus or Thanksgiving dinners. , it said. Among other English-speaking countries, the websites of the embassies in Ankara of Australia, Canada, India and New Zealand write Trkiye, while the British, Irish and South African embassies use Turkey. The US Embassy website as of Thursday was inconsistent.

