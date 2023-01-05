Trump’s Worst Fear Come True: He’s Being Ignored





Trump’s ineffective insertion into the heckling of speakers is just one marker of his decaying political powers. His fervent support for Mehmet Oz, Herschel Walker, Adam Laxalt and Blake Masters for the Senate seats bombarded at the ballot box. On election night, Fox News, once a staunch ally, called him the biggest loser tonight for Republicans’ poor results. His sour tongue, once corrosive enough to end the careers of his enemies, has been rendered impotent: his attempt to tag his presidential rival Ron DeSantis Ron DeSanctimonious has backfired, making Trump the object of derision instead of DeSantis. In December, he hit a seven-year low in his standing with voters. His rambling 2024 presidential campaign drew nothing but yawns from the press and politicians, setting him up for a devastating magazine profile by Olivia Nuzzi that paints him as a sad fool living in the opulence of the past like Norma Desmond in Sunset Blvd.

That’s not to say that current events have completely stripped Trump and tossed him in the compost. He still commands a core following and a demonstrable fundraising ability, so let’s keep his political obituary in the pre-write bin for now. But every politician is born with an expiration date on his forehead, and Trump is no exception. If he begins to feel insignificant to politicians like Boebert and Matt Gaetz, people he more or less invented, then his political time might be coming to an end.

Part of Trump’s decline is his fault. Why did he have to jump into the loudspeaker fight to support someone who is so untrustworthy and reviled? Why did he think a jester like Walker, an opportunist like Oz, or a barking mallard like Masters were bankable candidates for the Senate? But Trump’s decline is just as structural. A politician out of office never strikes the blow of a politician in office, no matter how high he has commanded. As president, Trump could cause the nation to react with an executive order or a military threat directed at Iran or North Korea or a Cabinet firing or a sassy press conference. He could create loyalists by dispensing jobs and favors. He could hold them down with scare tactics. Today, he has less power to positively steer the national conversation than a late-night talk show host, and he no longer scares anyone. Other ex-presidents, like Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama have come to terms with their diminished powers and retained what remains of their influence by only engaging in fights they know they can win. This basic policy lesson has yet to reach Trump.

Another cause of Trump’s deterioration is the ambitions of others. As long as he was president, Trump had no rival for the White House among Republicans. He was the go-to guy. But once Joe Biden took him down and lost the crown, other Republicans who aspired to the presidency were free to pursue their political dreams. They didn’t have to kill the king. The king had been killed, or at least exiled, freeing them to explore the former leader for his weaknesses if he chose to return. But now Trump is right in their way, and their personal ambitions outweigh their personal loyalty. So far, the wannabes haven’t directly reprimanded Trump like the Gang of 20 did, but by ignoring him, they’ve signaled that they believe his time is over. Why risk a murder charge playing Brutus when the tide can be counted on to sweep Trump away?

All political lives, unless cut off along the way at a happy moment, end in failure, for that is the nature of politics and human affairs, racist British politician Enoch Powell has observed in 1977. The end of Trump had to come sooner or later. But it’s coming now.

