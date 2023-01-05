They wanted to assassinate me like Salman Taseer: Imran Khan





Former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has accused the PML-N led government of hatching its assassination plot similar to the murder plot of former Punjab Governor Salman Taseer to dismiss the blame for his murder on religious fanatics.

The former Prime Minister claimed that two plans were hatched to assassinate him. After the failure of the first plan, a plan B was hatched under which a Salman Taseer type murder plot was hatched so that they could blame religious fanatics for my murder.

Imran said that on August 24, journalist Waqqat Satti published a doctored video in which he was accused of committing blasphemy.

Likewise, he said that PML-N leaders Javed Latif, Maryam Nawaz, Rana Sanaullah and Khawaja Asif spoke at press conferences and accused him of hurting the religious feelings of the masses.

The former prime minister was shot and wounded on November 3 last year as he led a convoy through dense crowds atop his open-top container truck in Wazirabad. One person died while several members of the inner circle of PTI presidents were injured in the incident.

The suspected shooter, Naveed Bashir, was arrested soon after. He had claimed in his confessional video statement that he had shot the PTI leader as he was “cheating” the nation, which he could not tolerate.

The video was leaked to the media shortly after the incident, which critics say was an attempt to lead people to a premeditated conclusion regarding the attackers’ motive.

Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf says a well-thought-out narrative was crafted to give the assassination attempt the cover of a religiously motivated crime.

Besides PML-N, Imran in today’s presser lamented that those responsible for the country’s security were also involved in the assassination plot.

Imran said his failed assassination plot could not be hatched without the support of those people whom we consider to be the saviors of the country.

Countries erupt when the establishment turns on the biggest political party in the country you for [establishment] do you want to eliminate the leader of Pakistan’s largest political party?

Imran said only the enemy could think of damaging the country’s most popular party.

Only two or three people are involved in my failed assassination plot.

At the start of his speech, Imran said the establishment did not believe people would take to the streets against his ousting.

Unexpectedly, people protested against the imposition of thieves in the country, but they [establishment] refused to reverse their mistake.

Imran said that despite establishment support, all parties in the ruling alliance lost 75% of by-elections to his party, which he said is unprecedented in the country’s history.

The PTI leader said his political rivals tried to use every means to eliminate him from the political scene, including conceiving his murder plot and trying to disqualify him in the trumped up charges.

Speaking about the Wazirabad attack investigation, Imran said there were three shooters who used different weapons in the attack.

Imran Khan said the confessional video of alleged gunman Naveed Bashir was shared by journalists and channels that oppose the PTI to spread propaganda.

I was unable to file an FIR for shooting at me while in Punjab, where our party is in power, junior police officer (DPO Gujranwala) did not appear in court, he said. he adds.

Concluding his speech, Imran appealed to the Supreme Court to ensure justice in the Wazirabad attack and hold powerful people accountable.

