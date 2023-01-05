Lauren Boebert hints at Donald Trump’s nomination for president





Teased by Fox News TV host Sean Hannity during a heated debate on his show Wednesday night, Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert – who is among 20 House Republicans who voted against Kevin McCarthy to become Chief of House – suggested she could nominate Donald Trump as Speaker of the House on Thursday.

Most of the group’s 20 members are members of the ultra-conservative Freedom Caucus, and Boebert was among the defectors who led McCarthy to lose six consecutive votes in Congress between Tuesday and Wednesday, a historic loss.

Boebert has been among the most vocal in his opposition to McCarthy, even going against Trump’s calls on Wednesday for House Republicans to “take the win” and “vote for Kevin.”

In this composite photo, Lauren Boebert (left) and Donald Trump (right). The representative from Colorado has twice suggested nominating Trump for Speaker of the House. Getty Images

In a speech that shocked Congress on Wednesday, Boebert called on his “favorite president” to “say [Representative] Kevin McCarthy that ‘sir, you don’t have the votes and it’s time to step aside.'”

When Boebert appeared on Hannity’s show on Wednesday night, the TV host called out to her about her speech, asking if she should be the one ‘to wrap it up’ because she’s part of a minority of defectors.

Boebert didn’t immediately respond, instead saying, “There are definitely some names that have been thrown around, and hey, maybe I should nominate President Donald J. Trump tomorrow.”

Hannity cut her off, saying, ‘Is this a game show?’, asking if the MP intended to nominate one candidate one day and another the next.

It wasn’t the first time Boebert had spoken about backing Trump as the new House leader.

In an article published in mid-December 2022, Politico reported that when asked about her choice as Speaker of the House, the congresswoman from Colorado “said she wants Trump to be president.”

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, who has long held views similar to Boebert’s on a variety of issues, was also reported by Politico as saying he would have named Trump as House leader if the Republican Party won. majority in Congress.

Trump could technically be named House Leader, as the position does not require the nominee to be a member of the House of Representatives.

But the former president already endorsed McCarthy on Wednesday, calling on House Republicans to “take the win” and “vote for Kevin.”

With the House due to reconvene at noon on Thursday, Trump wrote on his official Truth Social profile: “I actually think a big Republican VICTORY today, after going through many roll calls that didn’t make it. to produce a Speaker of the House, has made the position and process of becoming Speaker GREATER AND MORE IMPORTANT than if done in a more traditional way.”

Newsweek has reached out to Boebert’s and Trump’s teams for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/lauren-boebert-hints-nominating-donald-trump-speaker-1771470 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos