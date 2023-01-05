President Jokowi stresses the importance of using technology to encourage domestic oil and gas production





President Joko Widodo stressed the importance of using technology and digitalization in the management of the Rokan block to increase oil and gas production. This was conveyed by the President in his statement after inspecting PT Pertamina Hulu Rokan Dumai Area, Dumai City, Riau Province on Thursday, January 5, 2023. First, technology should be used, digitization should also be used to monitor. “Here I see the movement of every heavy equipment has started. Existing drilling tools can be monitored with a digital monitor. That’s good,” the president said. The Head of State considers that Pertamina has an important role in increasing national oil extraction because it produces 70% of Indonesian oil. Therefore, the President requested that later the management that was done in the Rokan block can also be applied to the Mahakam block. “If this is successful, I also request that the Mahakam Block be managed with the same management as Pertamina’s job is to produce 70% of our country’s oil production,” he said. With this in mind, on another occasion, PT Pertamina (Persero) Chief Executive Officer Nicke Widyawati said that currently PT Pertamina Hulu Rokan has started to develop digitization in Rokan block management. We are all developing digitization, so that every activity, every step of it is fully digitized online. So we don’t just monitor data, but we conduct predictive and even prescriptive processes. So when there are wells with issues that need to do that maintenance, we know very well what to do, Nicke said. In addition to the digitization that has been implemented, Nicke further revealed that in the future his party will also implement the use of a number of new technologies that have never been used before to increase oil and gas production levels. So in addition to what has been done before like flooded with water, flooded with steam, we’ll do chemical EOR and also unconventional drilling which we believe can provide reserves that will eventually become large production, Nicke said.

