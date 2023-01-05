Why elected representatives can vote for non-members





WASHINGTON On the third day of the increasingly bitter standoff over the Speaker of the United States House that engulfed the chamber and halted legislative action and the swearing in of members themselves, Florida Republican Matt Gaetz threw a new name in the ring when he voted for speaker: Donald John Trump.

In the struggle between supporters of GOP leader Kevin McCarthy and the small group of Republicans determined to oppose him, to which Gaetz currently belongs, Trump backed McCarthy and tried unsuccessfully to persuade dissidents to do the same.

Clearly, Trump is not an elected representative in the United States House of Representatives, but a former President of the United States. Why, then, should Gaetz vote for him as speaker?

The Constitution does not require that the president be chosen from the sitting members of the House, or even from the sitting members of Congress. It simply directs the House to choose its Speaker and other officers.

But, as the House historian notes, the Speaker has always been a member of the House. Most historians and legal experts who have looked into the matter conclude that the founders simply assumed the speaker would be chosen from among the elected members, NBC News reported.

Gaetz’s vote for Trump was the first time in this week’s contest for the presidency that someone has voted for a non-member. It’s possible Gaetz wants to counter the idea that he and his fellow dissidents are at odds with the former president amid his endorsement and defense of McCarthy.

The New York Times wrote that it may have been an olive branch.

After former House Speaker John Boehner, a Republican from Ohio, resigned from office in 2015 and the GOP rushed to get someone to replace him, there was talk of bringing in a foreigner, like former House Speaker Newt Gingrich or Colin Powell, the former Secretary of State and former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Although it has never been done, nothing in the Constitution prevents a nonmember, like Trump, from assuming the presidency if he gets the votes.

