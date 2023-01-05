Politics
Alberto Fernndez invited Joe Biden and Xi Jinping to the Celac Summit | The meeting will take place on January 24.
President Alberto Fernndez has invited his counterparts from the United States and China, Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, respectively, to the Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) to be held on January 24 in the city of Buenos Aires, and which Argentina owns pro tempore.
This was confirmed to Tlam today by the Argentine embassies in the United States and China, headed by Jorge Argello and Sabino Vaca Narvaja respectively.
Argello today held a working meeting with the State Department’s Under Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Brian Nichols, at the headquarters of Argentina’s diplomatic representation in Washington, D.C., where the two reviewed ” the state of bilateral relations,” the embassy reported. Argentina in a press release.
On this occasion, the official handed Nichols the formal invitation of President Fernández addressed to Biden to participate as a “special guest” in the VII Summit of Heads of State and Government of CELAC.
“The bilateral bond is going through one of its finest historical moments; the quantity and quality of mutual visits by ministers, state secretaries, governors and undersecretaries, among other representatives, testify to great intensity and permanent search to achieve ambitious common goals”, underlined Arguello.
Meanwhile, embassy sources in China confirmed to this agency that the Argentine government had sent formal invitations to Xi Jinping for Celac, which in turn “were timely presented to the authorities of that country.”
During the meeting in Washington, Nichols and the Argentine diplomat worked on “the planning of a series of commemorative events for the bicentenary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1823, which will last throughout the year and will take place in different geographical locations. of the United States through the consular representations of Argentina in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, Atlanta and Houston”.
“We want to take advantage of the symbolic value of the bicentenary to further deepen diplomatic relations and work on specific axes that allow us to improve dialogue on all issues and increase bilateral trade and investment,” Argello said.
Within the framework of the bicentenary, the ambassador transmitted to Nichols the invitation of the Argentine Minister of Foreign Affairs, Santiago Cafiero, to that country’s Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, to visit Argentina in 2023, in order to give ” a continuation of the visit made by the Argentine minister to Washington DC in January 2022″.
In addition, it was reported that Argello “hand-delivered to the Vice Foreign Minister for the Americas the formal invitation from President Alberto Fernández to President Joe Biden to participate as a special guest at the VII Summit. of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), which will take place in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires on January 24, 2023.
On the other hand, Argello conveyed to Nichols some considerations regarding the possible impact that the US Inflation Reduction Act could have on bilateral trade.
This law, not yet regulated, establishes incentives for the production of electric vehicles and their components and envisages direct consumer loans for the purchase of new and used electric vehicles. As a requirement, it establishes that part of the minerals in the batteries must be extracted or transformed in the United States or in countries with which Argentina has free trade agreements.
“Indeed, as other U.S. trading partners have raised and as Ambassador Argello himself has done at various levels of government, this provision, which provides subsidies for electric vehicles conditional on the North American content of critical battery minerals, could generate or encourage a redirection of Argentine lithium exports to other markets,” it said.
“Argello has conveyed, in this sense, Argentina’s interest in clarifying certain provisions so as not to affect the flow of exports that has led Argentina to be the first supplier of lithium to the United States”, reports the press release from the diplomatic representation.
Sources
2/ https://www.pagina12.com.ar/513316-alberto-fernandez-invito-a-joe-biden-y-xi-jinping-a-la-cumbr
