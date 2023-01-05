For the State Department, now it’s Trkiye, not Turkey





Breaking with longstanding practice, the State Department will use the Turkish government’s preferred spelling, Trkiye, instead of Turkey, a spokesperson said Thursday. Spokesman Ned Price said the US Geographic Names Board approved the new name, which the State Department will use in most formal, diplomatic and bilateral settings, and in public communications. Mr Price was asked about the change at a press conference after The Associated Press reported it Thursday. He said the decision was made in response to a request from the Turkish embassy, ​​adding that other US government departments and agencies have already started using the new spelling. Turks have called their country Trkiye (pronounced tur-KEE-yeh) since its inception in 1923 after the fall of the Ottoman Empire. The anglicized version of the country’s name has been the standard for the rest of the world for decades.

The State Department’s decision came about six months after Turkey officially changed its name to Trkiye at the United Nations. For several years, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has publicly opposed the use of the Anglicized spelling for his country and pushed the rest of the world to use his name in the Turkish language. In April 2021, he signed a memorandum saying that Trkiye best represented Turkish culture and history and should be used as the name of the country in all languages. Export products should be printed with the phrase Made in Trkiye, not Made in Turkey, the memo advises. The phrase Trkiye symbolizes and conveys the culture, civilization and values ​​of Turkish nations in the best possible way, the memo says, adding that the spelling should replace alternative spellings used in other countries, including Turkei and Turkey. as well as Turkey. Last year, the English-language public broadcaster, TRT World, promoted a video campaign called Hello! Trikiye to make the world aware of rebranding. One video shows people repeatedly using the country name in the Turkish language. Erda Gknar, associate professor of Turkish and Middle Eastern studies at Duke University, said that while Turkey is seen as a remnant of a colonial order, the use of Trkiye is seen as emphasizing the agency and national pride.

Turkey was considered a foreign appellation with an imperial and colonial heritage, Prof Gknar said. Above all, the association with the bird has been accepted as a denigrating legacy of a bygone era. The State Department has already adopted name changes requested by other countries, including Swaziland, which in 2018 changed his name in the Kingdom of Eswatini, or Eswatini. Thursday afternoon, the State Department hadn’t updated their website with the new name of the turkey.

