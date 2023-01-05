How many arrests, convictions and what price Donald Trump could still pay





Topline

Friday marks the two-year anniversary of the infamous Jan. 6 attack in which pro-Trump supporters escaped the US Capitol, ransacking the building and forcing Congress to seek safety.

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people attempt to storm the US Capitol.

Highlights

It took about four hours to secure the building so Congress could certify President Bidens’ electoral victory.

Several people have died as a result of the insurgency, including protesters like Ashli ​​Babbitt who was shot by police as she attempted to break into a secure area and the Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick.

An investigation has been launched by a House select committee to investigate the attack. The investigation ended in December 2022 and the committee has since been disbanded.

Committees final report accuses Trump of inciting riots in response to 2020 presidential election and encouraging rioters to nullify vote, report also recommends that Trump be barred from future political office and recommends that the Department of Justice pursue the criminal charges against Trump. because of his involvement.

A majority of Congress has spoken out against the insurgency, and even Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy have both been outspoken critics of Trump.

How many were convicted of sedition

Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the right-wing militia group Oath Keepers and Kelly Meggs, the head of the organizations’ Florida chapter were both convicted of seditious conspiracy (the agreement between two or more people to overthrow the government) in November 2022 because of their roles. in the uprising. Three other leaders and members of the organization were charged with other federal offenses and were acquitted of sedition charges. First time in more than two decades the Justice Department has found someone guilty of sedition; less than 12 people have been convicted of this crime.

How many charges does Trump potentially face

Four. In December 2022, the January 6 committee referred Trump to the Justice Department and recommended four charges: obstruction of official process, conspiracy to defraud the United States, incitement to insurrection, and conspiracy to to make false statements. It is the first time in history that members of Congress have recommended a president for criminal prosecution.

How many people have been charged

978. According to a Ministry of Justice database, approximately 978 people have been charged and arrested for multiple crimes related to the attack. The median age of defendants is 39, with more than 86% identifying as male and the majority hailing from Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, New York and California, according to the Extremism Project. George Washington University.

What have they been accused of

Some of the charges include obstructing law enforcement during civil unrest, entering and staying in a restricted building or area, physical violence in a restricted building or area and assault, resisting , opposition and obstruction of federal agents. According to the DOJ, rioters have been arrested in nearly all 50 states, and more than 260 of them have been charged with more serious crimes related to assault or obstructing law enforcement.

How many have pleaded guilty

465. About 465 rioters pleaded guilty and reached plea agreements. The charges they pleaded guilty to include assault on law enforcement and obstruction of civil process. John Schaffer, a lifelong founding member of the Oath Keepers, was the first to reach a plea deal and faces up to 30 years in prison, according to the DOJ.

How many were convicted

335. According to the DOJ, approximately 335 people have been convicted in connection with the January 6 attacks, and approximately 185 have been sentenced to prison. Florida resident Paul Hodgkins was the first person convicted by the federal government in connection with the attack. He was sentenced to eight months in federal prison and two years of probation.

How many people have been subpoenaed

More than 100. The House committee overseeing the Jan. 6 investigation issued more than 100 subpoenas to people, including members of Congress like then-House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, officials from the White House like former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and former chief of staff Mark Meadows and Trump himself. The committee also issued subpoenas to several companies like Reddit, Meta and Twitter where his alleged communication regarding the riot took place.

How long did the house survey take

18 months. The January 6 committee spent 18 months investigating the deadly insurgency and Trump’s role in it. The committee released an 845-page report on December 22, 2022 detailing its findings. “As the select committee concludes its work, their words should be a clarion call to all Americans: to vigilantly protect our democracy and give our vote only to those who are conscientious in their defense of our Constitution,” he said. said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the report. .

