Viral morphea image; Prime Minister Modi did not shave his head after his mother’s death





Following the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ mother, Heeraben Modi, at the age of 99, social media users shared an image of Prime Minister Modi with his head shaved and claimed he had tonsured himself her head as part of rituals after her mother’s death. A Facebook user named Ashok Kumar posted this picturee with the same claim. The post went viral and had over 6,800 likes at the time of writing. On Twitter, a nickname named @ajayhdsharma shared this photo with a similar claim. The photo went viral on both Facebook and Twitterwith hundreds of users making similar claims. We have also received several application requests on our official mobile app to verify the authenticity of the viral image. Fact check Alt News did a reverse image search on Google which led us to an article published on the Zee Business on their web desktop as of April 2018. The source of the image cited in the article is PTI. Below is a comparison of the original image from the article and the viral image on social media. Through reverse image search, we discovered that this image was shared on Reddit two years ago. There is also text superimposed on it that suggests it was edited by someone called “Loy Machedo”. On the other hand, the original photo has frequently made appearances in various news articles since 2017. mint and The economic period used this image in December 2017 in their respective articles. Additionally, scrolling through the PM’s Twitter account, tracking all of the public appearances he has made since his late mother’s death on December 30, Alt News found a tweet from ANI that described PM Modi attending a event in Bengal via video conference right after playing. his mother’s last rites. PM Modi can be seen in his usual appearance. #LOOK | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expresses his condolences to Prime Minister Modi, on the passing of his mother Heeraben Modi, at an event in Howrah which Prime Minister Modi attended via video conference. (Source: JJ) pic.twitter.com/qNnqaCtxSS ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022 Moreover, on December 31, i.e. the very next day, PM Modi met with Air Marshal PV Iyer (retired). Here, too, he can be seen in his familiar avatar. Nice to meet Air Marshal PV Iyer (Retd) today. Her zest for life is remarkable, as is her passion for staying fit and healthy. Glad to have a copy of his book. pic.twitter.com/Tkpxu8wP3c Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 31, 2022 Just by looking at these images, we can be sure that PM Modi did not shave his head or beard during his mother’s last rites, as viral claims on social media suggest. Although it is unclear what the original source of the viral image is, it can be concluded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not shave his head after the death of his mother, the image which went viral on social networks is edited. Vansh Shah is an intern at Alt News. Donate to Alt News!

