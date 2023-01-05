Xi Jinping educates the Chinese in paranoia, we will pay the price – Corriere.it

There is still a chance that the Chinese breakthrough on covid positive fallout in 2023. The world economy could finally free itself from the heavy ballast that was China’s weak growth: as the world’s second largest economy, its slowdown has us all a little less dynamic. Unfortunately, every good news has its counterweight: if growth picks up in Beijing, we will once again have an inflationary effect on commodity prices, energy in the lead.

But looking instead at the long-term consequences, the West will pay the price for the paranoid indoctrination to which Xi Jinping submits its population. The absurd reactions of the Chinese government media against the very modest preventive measures taken by Western governments – the testing of travelers from China – are part of a now consolidated phenomenon of portraying a world populated by enemies, determined to harm and weaken Rise of the Asian giant. Instilling in a people paranoia, a persecution complex, resentment for alleged discrimination always has consequences: this has been seen in the past in certain Islamic countries, and of course in Russia.

The bet of the optimists – and of the beijing – that the Chinese economy can finally recover, just as there was a powerful rebound of all Western economies coming out of our confinements. Accepting a cost in terms of victims, in exchange for prospects of growth and well-being for the greatest number: after all, this has been the tragic pact that many politicians have had to conclude even in our liberal democracies from the departure. With different results. In the United States, for example, Republican governors (Texas, Florida) from the outset, they accepted a greater dose of health risk in order to reduce the socio-economic costs of the restrictions. In Europe, Sweden has chosen the republican model. In Asia, there were recipes more oriented towards a high level of restriction (although accepted and practiced by social consensus, not imposed from above: Japan, South Korea, Taiwan), others more liberal such as the ‘India. Budgets are complex, to be honest it will take decades to get a clear idea of ​​the effects of these measures.

China, an extreme case par excellence, represented for almost three years the pole of maximum restrictions; now quickly converts to normal but maintains this post-lockdown transition much faster and more brutal than we did. He takes risks: the first test is coming soon with the Lunar new yearIt is the most important holiday of the year, a period during which hundreds of millions of people traditionally travel (the majority by public transport: planes, trains, buses) to find their families. This massive movement of people could generate a huge contagion and have repercussions on the liberalization itself.

Western countries are trying to protect themselves with soft, legitimate and conscientious measures. The furious reaction of the Chinese media is absurd: they rebel against us because we demand the same levies that the Beijing government has always imposed on those who travel to China. While we don’t dream of slamming positive tests in a long, hard quarantine, as China has always done with us. This furious reaction is both unacceptable and largely predictable. For years, Xi has embraced the language of hostile conspiracy, the idea that the West is doing and will do everything to block the legitimate rise of the People’s Republic. Its influence on the media allows it to reverse reality, to hide from the Chinese that the treatment imposed by Western countries on their travelers is much more benign and benevolent than what they have done and continue to do to our travelers.

The most serious point is another. Having lived in China from 2004 to 2009, I have vivid memories of a time when government media accounts were friendlier to us. At the height of the Chinese economic boom, propaganda takes a positive view of globalization and therefore also of the West, whose openness is seen as a great opportunity for the Chinese. Since the time of Deng Xiaoping, that is to say since the 1980s, young Chinese have been encouraged to study in our universities to access a higher level of knowledge. All this was part of an optimistic vision of the future and of relations between China, America and Europe..

For years, however, a different discourse has prevailed in propaganda, about the evil intentions of a West determined to inflict further humiliations on China (references are frequent to the century of humiliations, to the 19th century marked by the wars of the ‘opium). This reversal of perspectives is dangerous. Often in history, authoritarian regimes set the stage for aggressive actionsbeginning to indoctrinate their population on the evil of the adversary.

Western governments should not passively watch these barrages of propaganda. Starting with the last the events of the warthis anti-Covid tests on travelers, Brussels and European capitals, as well as Washington, should demand that Beijing stop throwing unfounded accusations at us, and give a less offensive version of the facts about us. To suffer without reacting to the lies of a hostile and reckless propaganda.