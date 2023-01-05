McCarthy’s stumbles reveal Trump’s diminished influence on the GOP





CN—

In the weeks since former President Donald Trump kicked off his third presidential campaign, few political moments have highlighted his diminished standing within the Republican Party as the ongoing standoff over Rep. Kevin McCarthys’ candidacy to be Speaker of the House.

So far, Trump’s endorsement of McCarthy has repeatedly failed to deliver victory for the California Republican. After a long night of negotiations meant to move the needle in his favor, McCarthy repeatedly failed to win the 218 votes needed to control the hammer again on Thursday afternoon.

McCarthy’s stumbles shone a light on Trump, who has long cast himself as the ultimate negotiator but whose support from the top Republican lawmaker is not translating to Capitol Hill. Says a Republican strategist and former Trump campaign official, the former president doesn’t have the same influence or power he likes to think he has.

He adamantly endorsed Kevin McCarthy and none of those Trump-esque ultra-MAGA figures budged, this person said.

Trump’s inability to win over GOP lawmakers revered by his own America First movement further illuminates the shifting political landscape in which he now competes to be the Republican Party’s next presidential nominee. Hurt by several campaign missteps, including his Mar-a-Lago dinner with an avowed white supremacist, his call to end the U.S. Constitution and more recent bashing of abortion opponents, the former president went into 2023 with undeniably weaker support among Republicans who have embraced his policies but seem increasingly open to new leadership at the top of their party.

And in the process of selecting a new president, Republicans have laid bare the difficulties that await Trump as he navigates a presidential primary that is likely to fill with former allies in the months to come.

After Trump expressed his forceful support for McCarthy in a message to Truth Social on Wednesday morning, a group of so-called Never Kevin Republicans remained unchanged in their challenge. A person familiar with his thinking said Trump believed his public statement of support for McCarthy would have an impact, albeit minimal, on the stalled process, noting that the former president was surprised when none of the holdouts changed course.

In his message, Trump vigorously urged McCarthy’s fiercest opponents at the House GOP conference to get the deal done.

DON’T TURN A BIG TRIUMP INTO A GIANT, EMBARRASSING DEFEAT, he said, later adding that he supported Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, whose name had been nominated by McCarthy’s opponents, but did not did not approve of him for the post of president.

He will have his day, and it will be great, but not now! Trump said of Donalds.

But hours after he re-endorsed McCarthy’s candidacy for president, it became clear that Trump’s pleas had fallen on deaf ears.

In a stunning moment on the House floor, far-right Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, a staunch Trump supporter, expressed frustration with former presidents’ efforts to push her and other Trump supporters. McCarthy, to end their antics.

Let’s stop with the slander and campaign tactics to get people to turn against us, even though my favorite president is calling us and telling us to stop it. I think you actually have to reverse it and [former] the president needs to tell Kevin McCarthy you don’t have the votes and it’s time to step aside, Boebert said.

Hours earlier, Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida had also flatly rejected Trump’s efforts to convince him and his fellow rebels to line up behind McCarthy. Dismissing Trump’s interference as sad, Gaetz told Fox News Digital that the former president’s pro-McCarthy statements didn’t change my view of McCarthy, Trump, or my vote.

If Matt Gaetz is ignoring you, that’s not a good sign, said a Trump ally involved in his 2024 campaign.

In an interview with CNN on Thursday, former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said a major irritant for Trump should be ignored, suggesting the former president was likely annoyed by Boebert’s comments a day earlier.

He has supported her in the past. I’m not sure the hell is still supporting her, Zinke said.

Trump spent the first part of the week making calls on McCarthys’ behalf in an attempt to break the conservative blockade against him, the person said, but his efforts proved futile. A lawmaker who spoke to Trump on Tuesday night suggested he should run for president himself while refusing to stop opposing McCarthy as Trump wavered and continued to push for support for McCarthy. that person, according to a person briefed on the call. Trump has repeatedly asserted that McCarthy would be a reliable supporter of his agenda and a litany of investigations he and several hardline conservatives have long watched into the Biden family, Big Tech and other targets, that person said.

Trump’s failure to sway McCarthy’s group of holdouts comes as he navigates an impending Republican presidential primary that is likely to put his role in the party under further scrutiny.

While the former president has yet to attract naysayers, his lackluster campaign launch has led some Republican hopefuls and their allies to believe an alternative candidate’s path to securing the 2024 nomination may be easier. than originally planned. Weeks after declaring his candidacy, Trump had come under fire for hosting a dinner party with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and white supremacist Nick Fuentes, both of whom documented anti-Semitic comments. He has since been condemned by both parties for suggesting that the Constitution be terminated to allow him to be reinstated as President, and has likely alienated some of his staunchest religious supporters after criticizing opponents of the abortion for insisting on the issue during the 2022 midterm elections.

It wasn’t my fault the Republicans failed to live up to expectations. It is the issue of abortion, mishandled by many Republicans, especially those who have strongly insisted on No Exceptions, even in the case of Rape, Incest or Life of the Mother, which has wasted a lot of time. number of voters, Trump wrote in a recent Truth Social article.

Although Trump hasn’t held a campaign event since announcing his 2024 candidacy in November, he has been working to reach Republican voters with provocative policy proposals he would strive to implement s he was elected to a second non-consecutive term, including firing government employees who engaged in what he sees as censorship activities.

On Thursday, as McCarthy’s future continued to hang in the balance as additional House ballots unfolded, Trump released a video outlining his plans to take on drug cartels and drug traffickers. international if he were elected president again. Among his proposals, he urged Congress to enact death penalty laws against traffickers and drug dealers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/05/politics/trump-mccarthy-influence/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos