State Department will now refer to Turkey in Turkish





Yielding to a longstanding Turkish demand, the State Department agreed on Thursday to begin spelling the country’s name in Turkish in its official documents. Turkey will now be called Trkiye, officials said. And indeed, around noon, the State Department issued its first press release stating that the United States and Trkiye had disrupted Islamic State financial networks operating in Turkey and Syria. State Department spokesman Ned Price said the decision to change the spelling was in response to a request from the Turkish Embassy in Washington. It was an unusual concession. The US government has always used the anglicized spelling of country names in official documents, for example, using Spain, not Espaa and Germany, not Deutschland. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last year asked the world to respect the Turkish spelling of the country’s name because, he said, it more correctly reflects how the country’s name is pronounced in that language. . The phrase Trkiye best represents and expresses the culture, civilization and values ​​of the Turkish nation, Erdogan said in a decree issued at the time. It comes as Erdogan has increasingly engaged in nationalist and populist policies that critics say encroach on democracy. The United Nations and NATO, of which Turkey is a member, adopted the new spelling last year. But the United States took its time. Price said the US Governments Council on Geographic Names has ruled that it is still permissible to use the conventional spelling of Turkey by officials and agencies in the interest of broader public understanding. At the State Department, however, the spelling of the Turkish language will appear in all official documents, reports, communiqués, etc. Officials will likely continue to call the country Turkey. The US government and much of the US media change the spelling or names of countries and their cities under certain circumstances. This was the case for many Ukrainian cities. kyiv is today Kyiv, Odessa is today Odessa, for example because this country sought to get rid of the vestiges of Russian domination. The Burmese army changed the name of this country to Myanmar. The US government does not officially acknowledge the change, although most US media use Myanmar or use the two names interchangeably. But the spelling of a country name in the language of that country is different, although it was universally accepted when several African countries changed their names after the era of colonization. Swaziland became known as Eswatini in 2018. Turkey is an important but problematic ally for the United States. Washington has been troubled by Ankara’s arms deals with Russia and the crackdown on dissidents and minorities. But he needs Turkey’s help to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine and to allow Sweden and Finland to join NATO, fight Islamic State and other problems.

