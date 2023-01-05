Politics
President Jokowi observes the activities of the Mother Sri Mersing market in Dumai
State Secretary Pratikno, PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, BUMN Minister Erick Thohir, Riau Governor Syamsuar, Riau DPRD Chairman Yulisman and Mayor Dumai Paisal accompanied the President during the review of the market.
Posted on Thursday, January 5, 2023 5:17 PM WIB
President Joko Widodo inspected economic activities at Bunda Sri Mersing Market, Dumai City on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Arriving around 2:00 p.m. WIB, the President immediately greeted and handed over social assistance to market traders and vendors of street (PKL).
Loretma, one of the market traders who received the aid, said she would use the aid as additional trading capital. It’s for business capital, trade, Loretma said.
Loretma also said he was happy to meet the president in his area. Besides Loretma, the enthusiasm for meeting President Jokowi was also evident among other traders and the public who kept greeting President Jokowi.
Another trader also enthusiastic about the presence of the president in the city of Dumai, namely Natisima. He thanked the president for coming to his hometown and continuing to pay attention to traders.
“Thank you (the president) for coming to Dumai, for paying attention to the small community, more traders, all the help,” Natisima said.
Meanwhile, Sofia and her son, Brian, who is celebrating his birthday today, also said they were very happy to meet the president. Indeed, Brian seemed moved to be able to take a photo with the Head of State.
Very happy sir, today is his birthday, it happens to be him. It’s nice to be able to take pictures he (Brian) got hit, Sofia said.
(BPMI Setpres)
|
