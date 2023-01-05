Queen Elizabeth II reportedly wanted Meghan Markle’s tea over Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign





When Donald Trump first ran for president in 2016, the world was watching. And apparently royal fans can count Queen Elizabeth II as one of the world leaders fascinated by the former reality TV star campaigning for the Oval Office.

According to Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, via an excerpt obtained by Us Weekly, the Queen was very interested in Meghan Markle’s thoughts on the political situation during their first meeting ahead of the US election. Harry knew everyone in the world was obsessed with the race between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, so Meghan’s opinion was obviously the one Granny wanted to hear that we love a royal who loves her tea.

However, Meghan took a very smart approach and realized it was a no-win game to share her thoughts on the election (it’s easy enough to assume she voted for Clinton). She strategically shifted the conversation to her life in Canada, where she was filming the TV show Suits. Grandma looked pleased, Harry wrote. Commonwealth. Good.

Queen Elizabeth finally had her time with Donald Trump, who was elected to the White House in 2016, but it was Meghan who had the best excuse to avoid meeting the former president during a state visit in 2019. The Duchess of Sussex was on maternity leave after having son Archie, so every possible awkward moment was completely avoided, she didn’t have to worry about discussing American politics as she was an official member of the royal family.

