Philippines and China agree on measures to manage maritime disputes – The Diplomat
China is ready to handle its maritime issues with the Philippines “cordially”, Chinese President Xi Jinping reportedly said yesterday after meeting Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Beijing.
Quoting Chinese state media, Reuters reported today that Xi also told Marcos that China is willing to resume negotiations on joint exploration of oil and gas resources in undisputed areas of the South China Sea, to cooperate with the Philippines on solar and wind energy and to increase imports of Philippine fish products.
Marcos left for China on Tuesday with a large trade delegation, saying he hoped to shift the sometimes strained relationship between the two nations into high gear. The visit was clouded by ongoing friction in parts of the South China Sea claimed by the two nations, most often sparked by the incursion of Chinese coastguards and maritime militia vessels, and the strengthening of ties Manila associated with the united states.
The Philippines has repeatedly complained about Beijing’s maritime assertiveness, which has increased even under President Rodrigo Duterte, who has played down maritime disputes in hopes of securing much-needed Chinese support for infrastructure development. In 2018, Manila and Beijing signed an agreement for the joint exploration of oil and gas resources both in the disputed waters of the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of the Philippines and in undisputed waters belonging to the Philippines. The deal has been widely criticized in the Philippines for ignoring the landmark 2016 arbitration award that affirmed the Philippines’ sovereign rights to exploit energy reserves inside its 200-nautical-mile EEZ.
Last June, however, Duterte ended talks on joint energy exploration in the South China Sea, with then-foreign secretary Teodoro Locsin saying the Philippines wanted to develop these resources, but not at the cost of sovereignty. Not even a particle of it.
Prior to his departure on Tuesday, Marcos said he would raise the matter with Xi and that they would seek to resolve these issues for the mutual benefit of our two countries.
The visit seems to have brought some gains, with a joint statement released today by the Chinese Foreign Ministry stating that the two sides agreed to set up direct communication channels on South China Sea issues and peacefully handle any disputes that arise.
It was perhaps the most important of the 14 bilateral agreements signed during Marcos’ three-day visit, which, according to the Philippine presidential office, included agreements on agriculture, infrastructure, development cooperation, maritime security and tourism, among others.
According to another statement From his office, Marcos also said he received Xi’s promise for a compromise that could allow Filipino fishermen to operate in their historic fishing grounds, after repeated reports that they had been chased away by Chinese vessels. On the political front, we also discussed what we can do to move forward to avoid possible mistakes, misunderstandings that could trigger a bigger problem than what we already have, Marcos added.
Overall, Marcos said he was very optimistic during his historic meeting with Xi, saying the Chinese leader seemed genuinely interested in all these issues and finding a way forward to strengthen relations between China and China again. China and the Philippines.
While these represent promising developments in Sino-Philippine relations and it’s certainly hard to imagine Marcos leaving Beijing today with much more, it’s hard to say exactly what their long-term impact will be. As I noted in an article yesterday, the Duterte administration, led by a politician with both political and personal grievances against the United States, provided perhaps the most conducive context for the flourishing of bilateral relations with China. Relations nonetheless stagnated, with most of the expected economic benefits failing to materialize, while China maintained its pattern of incursions into the Philippine EEZ.
As such, there are good reasons to wait for new developments before heralding a new era in Sino-Philippine relations.
