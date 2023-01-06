Donald Trump’s chances of becoming Speaker of the House, according to bookmakers





Donald Trump is in the running to be the next Speaker of the House, according to a bookmaker, although the former president has thrown his weight behind Kevin McCarthy’s beleaguered electoral candidacy.

After two days of chaos in the House and McCarthy failing to clear the 218-vote threshold to claim the gavel in the Republican-controlled lower house, the House reconvened on Thursday to try to find a way forward. .

In Wednesday’s final ballot, McCarthy received 201 votes, still below the threshold.

There are 222 Republicans in the House, so if more than four of them don’t vote for McCarthy, it will mean he won’t cross the threshold to be Speaker of the House. The California legislator is under increasing pressure to garner the extra votes or stand down for an alternative candidate.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump waves to people as he arrives for a New Year’s Eve event at his Mar-a-Lago home on December 31, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump could be the next Speaker of the House, according to a bookmaker. Joe Raedle/Getty

Democratic lawmakers nominated Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, the Democrat who beat McCarthy with 212 votes in the sixth count Wednesday night.

BetOnline.ag has provided odds on who will be the next Speaker of the House. The favorites to win are McCarthy and Steve Scalise, who are tied at 5-4. Elise Stefanik follows at 10-1 and Jim Jordan is at 20-1.

Hakeem Jeffries has odds of 20-1.

Meanwhile, Trump, who is not a member of the House, comes in at 33-1.

However, in an interview Wednesday, Lauren Boebert, the Colorado congresswoman who did not vote to support McCarthy, said she could nominate the former president.

Current Democratic chairwoman Nancy Pelosi has odds of 150 to 1.

McCarthy faces growing criticism for failing to secure the majority needed to become Speaker of the House. Florida Rep. and Trump ally Matt Gaetz accused McCarthy of “crouching” in the president’s office after two days of failed attempts.

“He’s a desperate guy whose vote share goes down with each subsequent vote and I’m ready to vote all night, all week, all month, and never for this person,” said Gaetz, the representative of the Florida leading the so-called “Never Kevin,” the group said.

This is the first time since 1923 that a president has not been elected on the first ballot.

BetOnline political odds analyst Paul Krishnamurty says the loudspeaker saga only hurts the Republican Party’s chances in the 2024 general election.

“In light of the chaos surrounding the vote to be the next Speaker of the House of Representatives, we have reduced the odds of a Democrats victory in 2024 from +120 (6/5) to +110 (11/10). Republicans are still favored but have fallen from -140 (5/7) to -130 (10/13),” Krishnamurty said in a statement emailed to Newsweek.

“The disappointing midterm results have sparked what is likely to be an ongoing crisis within the GOP,” he added.

“Whoever emerges as president seems sure to struggle to unite his wafer-thin House majority, and the inevitable prominence of divisive filibuster candidates may further damage the party’s national image,” he said. he declared.

“We still favor a generic Republican over a generic Democrat to win the presidency, in part because of the sheer weight of money flowing behind Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump, and also Joe Biden’s persistently low approval rating. Nonetheless, the recent momentum in American politics lies with the Democrats and losing the House may yet prove to be a blessing in disguise,” he concluded.

Newsweek has contacted other bookmakers for comment and odds.

Please note that political betting is illegal in the United States, but it is legal in Europe.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trumps-chances-becoming-house-speaker-according-bookmakers-1771576 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos